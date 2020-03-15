Hand sanitizer: here's where you can buy alcohol gel hand sanitiser to kill germs

Hand sanitizer (or hand sanitiser, if you prefer your cleaning British style), is the most sought after item in the world right now, due to Coronavirus. If you learn the right hand washing steps, hand sanitizer is not necessary, but there's no doubt that it is a useful supplement to soap and water.

There‘s also no doubt that there is an international shortage of it. The shelves of shops are largely emptied of hand sanitizer, not to mention toilet roll and tinned goods, as people freak the hell out and stockpile essentials. The good news, however, is that there are still supplies online, as retailers have realised they’re on to a winner here.

This situation has arisen as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. So where can you buy hand sanitizer? Can you make your own alcohol gel if you're not able to find any? And is it the best thing to protect against coronavirus anyway? We have the answers right here.

A note before we start. If you're not able to find any hand sanitizer, that does not necessarily mean you should worry. Official advice from the CDC says washing your hands properly with soap and water is preferable to using hand sanitizer anyway – and that stands whether you're worried about coronavirus or just trying to stay hygienic in general.

Where to buy hand sanitizer in the US

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer (33.8 fl oz): $5.49 at Target

This hand sanitizer promises to kill 99.99% of illness-causing germs, and contains moisturisers so your hands don't dry out too much. Pick it up at Target right now.

Sterilized Hand Sanitizer Gel: $6.99 at Amazon.com

This hand sanitizer uses the required percentage of alcohol to be effective (the EPA recommends at least 60% alcohol). This is a 50ml pouch.

Dial Professional Foaming Hand Sanitizer: $17.57 at Staples

This 15.2oz pump-top hand santizer is in stock at Staples right now. It has a foaming consistency rather than a gel, but should be just as effective against germs. There is a note about delayed delivery due to demand on this one, though.

Siruini Hand Sanitizer: $14.99 now $11.99 at Amazon.com

This Siruini Hand Sanitizer gel is not only in stock, but actually on sale at Amazon right now. This tub is 300ml, there's a handy pump top, and extra Vitamin E to condition your hands (useful if you'll be using it regularly). ‘Ships with 2-3 days’.

Where to buy hand sanitizer in the UK

While Superdrug has no hand sanitizer to be delivered via online order, it does offer the option to 'Order & Collect' from your local store. Naturally, this is subject to availability at said shop.

Alpscale hand gel: £5.49 at Amazon.co.uk

This 100ml tube of alcohol gel is in stock but not available for delivery until early April. It contains 75% alcohol, and promises to be mild and non-irritating.

ARTIFUN disinfecting alcohol gel: £6.99 at Amazon.co.uk

UK shoppers can head to Amazon for this 60ml ARTIFUN quick-drying disinfecting hand gel. It includes 75% alcohol, which complies with recommendations around coronavirus. It's down as 'soap', but the messaging on the packaging indicates it's actually gel. Buy two and save £2!

Yamer Hand Sanitizer Gel: £4.75 at Amazon

This Yamer hand sanitizer gel (60ml) is 75% alcohol, which complies with the recommendations for protecting against coronavirus. Pick it up at Amazon UK right now, but delivery won’t be till mid April at the earliest.

Topunk Disposable Hand Sanitizer Gel: £3.55 at Amazon.co.uk

The label does look a little like someone's made it in Paint, but this 50ml hand santizer costs only £3.55. There's a flip top for easy application. Delivery expected early April.

Carex Complete Moisture Plus Hand Gel: £1.55 at Boots

TEMPORARILY out of stock, sorry. This Carex hand sanitizer has built-in moisturiser, so it should dry your hands out less. This 50ml tub is ideal for popping into your bag.

Where can I buy hand sanitizer?

Here are some more retailers to try. Many promise that products will be restocked soon, so if you're not in luck right now, it's worth checking back later.

How to make homemade hand sanitizer

Let's say you know you're going to be out an about without ready access to soap and water, but you haven't been able to get your hands on any ready-made hand sanitiser. According to experts including Dr Anne Marie Helmenstine (who holds a PhD in biomedial sciences), it is possible to make your own 'hand sanitiser' at home, using Isopropyl alcohol (known as rubbing alcohol) and aloe vera gel.

To make your own, simply mix together 2/3 cup of 99% rubbing alcohol with 1/3 cup aloe vera gel. You can add 5-10 drops of essential oil to mask the smell of alcohol if you want, but this isn't essential. Then use a funnel to decant the mixture into a spray bottle or liquid soap container. Clearly label the bottle.

For your homemade hand sanitizer to work effectively, it needs to include at least 60% alcohol by volume. But if you don't include the aloe vera gel, it's going to dry your hands out pretty severely, pretty quickly.

Does hand sanitizer protect against coronavirus?

Because coronavirus is a new illness, the official medical line on this isn't clear-cut. The NHS website says, "we do not know exactly how coronavirus spreads from person to person" and that "similar viruses are spread in cough droplets".

The NHS advises using hand sanitizer gel only if soap and water are unavailable. Other recommendations include using your sleeve or a tissue to cover your mouth when sneezing, putting used tissues straight into a bin and washing your hands afterwards.

Also bear in mind that while hand sanitizer gels seem like the foolproof way to get your hands as clean as possible, they're not the magic solution you might assume. First up, for the hand sanitizer gel to effectively kill germs, it needs to be at least 60% alcohol – to be safe, look for a 60-95% alcohol concentration, and avoid alcohol-free options.

There are also other things that can make the alcohol gel, or vodka, less effective than you'd hope. The CDC warns that if your hands are very dirty or greasy, this can stop hand sanitizers from working properly. You also need to make sure you're using enough gel, and that you're not wiping off the gel before it's properly dry. Seriously, washing your hands is easier.

While hand sanitizers can quickly reduce the number of microbes on hands, they don't eliminate all types of germs. For certain types of germ – including norovirus – soap and water is more effective, according to the CDC.

What should I do if I can't find hand sanitizer?

So you haven't been able to get hold of any hand sanitizer. Don't worry. It's time to turn to good old-fashioned soap and water. To help guard against catching or spreading coronavirus, the NHS recommends washing your hands with soap and water regularly, following the official hand washing steps, including when you get home or arrive at work.

You can pick up hand soap at your local supermarket, but if that's not possible you can also order online – buy in bulk at Amazon UK or US, or head to Waitrose, Boots, Superdrug, Walmart, or any number of other online stores.

Once you've got your soap, it's time to brush up on your hand-washing technique. It's recommended you wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. Above is the official NHS video showing you how to wash your hands properly.

What if I end up unable to leave home?

If, though hopefully not, you end up self isolating or just find yourself unable or not wanting to go out, and you need entertainment, consider your options. Thankfully in today's connected world, movies and TV as well as big sporting events that go ahead can come to you, from all over the world.