What We Do In The Shadows season 5: release date, trailer and how to watch it

Everyone's favourite bloodsuckers (and Colin Robinson) are back! The trailer for season 5 of what is one of the funniest shows on TV has just landed and it's like Laszlo, Nadja and Nandor have never been away.

Oh and let's not forgot Gizmo... sorry Guillermo, the familiar and aspiring vampire who just so happens to be related to Van Helsing. The trailer also reveals to us that Kirsten Schaal's Guide is back as well, so expect plenty of meddling with vampire society.

If What We Do In The Shadows hasn't got its fangs into yet, then where have you been? Adapted from Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement's movie of the same name (and written by them again), this mockumentary series follows three vampires and one energy vampire who all live in one house in Staten Island. Expect cameos from some of the biggest names in Hollywood with the likes of Wesley Snipes and Tilda Swinton having featured before. Fans of recent British TV gems like Toast Of London and Stath Lets Flats will know just how great Matt Berry and Natasia Demetriou are but the rest of the regular cast are equally stellar. Harvey Guillén plays it so dry as Guillermo in particular.

Check out the trailer below, it's fangtastic.

Marking exactly one year and one day after Season 4. Season 5 of the show will drop on the 13th of July 2023 with the first two episodes and from there on a weekly basis.

How to watch What We Do In The Shadows Season 5

(Image credit: FX)

In the UK, although older seasons are on the BBC, In order to watch Season 5 of What We Do In The Shadows as it launches you will need Disney Plus. As an FX show, it will be available on Star as part of Disney Plus.

As for the US, the show will air on FX, but those without cable will be able to watch episodes just a day later through Hulu.