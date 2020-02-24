Watch Huawei's MWC launch event livestream video right here, right now

Despite Mobile World Congress 2020 being cancelled due to the Coronavirus concerns, Chinese smartphone giant Huawei is still running its planned launch event, which takes place on February 24th, 2020, at 14:00pm Central European Time.

That means for folks in the UK, the event kicks off at 13:00pm, and for those viewing from the United States, 5am PDT and 8am EDT respectively. The entire event can be watched live, online, right now. The Huawei MWC livestream video can be viewed in full below, simply click the play button to start watching.

According to rumours on the technology grapevine, this event will not be where the Chinese maker's much-anticipated Huawei P40 and P40 Pro range is revealed, raising hope that it could see the official unveiling of the second-generation Huawei Mate X, with the original never making it to mainstream sale.

In addition, we will most likely see any new updates regarding Huawei's MateBook laptop line-up and MediaPad tablet range, which are usually refreshed at MWC. Hopefully we will also get some sort of update that sheds light on the state of the US trade ban that saw the Huawei Mate 30 launch without Google's services and apps.