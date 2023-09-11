Want an M3 MacBook? You might have to wait a little longer

While the new MacBook models are set to be the most powerful yet, they may not arrive too soon

2023 Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch M2 Pro review
(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)
By Sam Cross
published

Right now, the best MacBook models on the market are some of the most powerful computing devices you can buy. They were always loved for certain tasks, but the move to in-house chips has proven to be a masterstroke, with greater efficiency and battery life.

That shows no signs of slowing down, either. Rumours about the next-gen M3 chip have been in full flow recently, with the 3nm architecture of those processors set to mark a substantial boost for the range.

Previous rumours had suggested that the first of those models would arrive by October this year. But that now seems unlikely, according to respected analyst and tech insider, Ming-Chi Kuo. In a recent Tweet, Kuo says, "It seems that Apple will not launch new MacBook models (equipped with M3 series processors) before the end of this year."

That does come as something of a surprise. The rumours of an October launch seemed to be pretty concrete, which suggests something may have changed behind the scenes.

It's also important to look closely at that wording. Kuo states specifically that MacBook models are not being updated this year. However, there is no indication about other Mac models. In particular, the desktop iMac could be worthy of consideration.

Those colourful devices were released in April 2021, and haven't been updated since. It's the only device in the Apple range which is only available with the M1 chip, having never seen an upgrade to the M2 series. 

It certainly wouldn't be out of the realms of possibility for those devices to see an update in October. Apple tend to roll products out on 12, 18 or 24 month schedules, and October would mark 18 months from the launch of the iMac in question.

For now, though, we'll just have to wait and see what happens. If you're eager to see some new Apple products, though, don't fret. The Wonderlust launch event is set to take place tomorrow, which is expected to showcase the iPhone 15 range for the first time.

Staff Writer

Staff Writer 

