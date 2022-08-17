Walmart's got an unreal Back to School Acer Swift 3 laptop student discount

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're still looking for that perfect laptop on sale before you head back to class soon, Walmart has an excellent deal on the Acer Swift 3 laptop that is both budget-friendly and seriously a good deal.

On sale for $439 (opens in new tab), the Acer Swift 3 is a steal at this price thanks to the 11th Gen Intel i5 under the hood. Along with a decent sized 512GB SSD and 14" FHD screen, this is the perfect machine for school work of all sorts.

Get the Acer Swift 3 for just $439 ($150 off!) at Walmart (opens in new tab)

When we last reviewed the Acer Swift 3 (opens in new tab) back in 2020,, we gave it a decent 4 out of 5 star rating thanks to a myriad of reason – mainly the exceptional power for the price. The recent model keeps that same level of performance while clocking in at almost $300 cheaper thanks to this deal, and is easily one of the best student laptops (opens in new tab) for the price.

The good news is that this recent model features the latest USB Type-C port, a must have with recent laptops as it adds a ton of versatility to the machine. It also features a powerful Lithium-Ion battery that provides up to 16 hours of battery life, which is unheard of in comparable laptops.

From a personal perspective, the Acer Swift laptops are great options for those on a budget. I've had the luck of trying a few out over the past few years and they've been great at basic tasks, but editing and more resource intensive tasks may struggle. The step up 2-in-1 cousin, the Acer Spin 3 (on sale for $722 at Amazon (opens in new tab)), is a much better options if you're looking to step into photo or video editing classes.

