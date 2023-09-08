Victrola vinyl decks turn to aptX Adaptive for Hi-Res Audio streaming

Mixing the old with the new can only accelerate the vinyl resurgence

Victrola H-Res Carbon
(Image credit: Victrola)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Audio brand Victrola has turned to the latest wireless technologies to make its classic-styled record decks appeal to all genres. The Victrola Hi-Res Carbon and Hi-Red Onyx turntables each feature Qualcomm aptX Adaptive technology to stream music in near lossless formats.

The manufacturer has already embraced new tech concepts in the past, with a deck that's ideally suited to link with a Sonos system, but the latest duo support Bluetooth 5.4 to offer more stable connectivity and higher bitrate streaming.

The Victrola Hi-Res Carbon (VPT-2500-BSL) is the slightly more premium of the two, coming with a similar design to the earlier Sonos edition deck, which includes a premium, carbon fibre tonearm with a custom-designed removable headshell and adjustable counterweight.

The turntable utilises an Ortofon 2M Red cartridge and is belt-driven, capable of running at both 45 and 33.3 RPM.

As well as Bluetooth connection you also get a switchable pre-amp with an RCA output for hook up to a regular audio system. A phono audio output can be found on the rear too .

The deck weighs 6.15kg and is made of MDF and with a die-cast aluminium platter.

Victrola Hi-Res Carbon

(Image credit: Victrola)

The Victrola Hi-Res Onyx has a similar design but is black all-over, including the face plate.

The other major difference between the two models is that the Onyx comes with an aluminium tonearm rather than carbon fibre. It also favours an Audio Technica AT-VM95E cartridge, but is still belt-driven and capable of identical spin speeds.

A switchable pre-amp is once again present, with RCA outputs. Photo audio is supported too.

Of course, it is just as capable when it comes to streaming, with Qualcomm aptX Adaptive support. Both are styled classically, and are available in the US now.

"We're thrilled to introduce our new Hi-Res Carbon and Onyx turntables with aptX Adaptive Bluetooth technology, offering unparalleled audio quality for both wired and wireless listening," said Scott Hagen, CEO of Victrola.

"With so many higher-end audio brands creating incredible wireless headphones and powered speakers we felt it was time to introduce a turntable suitable for these products."

The Victrola Hi-Res Carbon is priced at $599 and available from the likes of Best Buy, while the Victrola Hi-Res Onyx is $399

CATEGORIES
Audio
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

You’ll often find him playing FIFA Ultimate Team, especially at weekends competing in FUT Champs, and he’s a massive football nut generally. Oh, and he just so happens to have a comic book and action figure collection that no longer fits into his garden office/man cave.

Latest