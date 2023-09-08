Victrola vinyl decks turn to aptX Adaptive for Hi-Res Audio streaming

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Audio brand Victrola has turned to the latest wireless technologies to make its classic-styled record decks appeal to all genres. The Victrola Hi-Res Carbon and Hi-Red Onyx turntables each feature Qualcomm aptX Adaptive technology to stream music in near lossless formats.

The manufacturer has already embraced new tech concepts in the past, with a deck that's ideally suited to link with a Sonos system, but the latest duo support Bluetooth 5.4 to offer more stable connectivity and higher bitrate streaming.

The Victrola Hi-Res Carbon (VPT-2500-BSL) is the slightly more premium of the two, coming with a similar design to the earlier Sonos edition deck, which includes a premium, carbon fibre tonearm with a custom-designed removable headshell and adjustable counterweight.

The turntable utilises an Ortofon 2M Red cartridge and is belt-driven, capable of running at both 45 and 33.3 RPM.

As well as Bluetooth connection you also get a switchable pre-amp with an RCA output for hook up to a regular audio system. A phono audio output can be found on the rear too .

The deck weighs 6.15kg and is made of MDF and with a die-cast aluminium platter.

(Image credit: Victrola)

The Victrola Hi-Res Onyx has a similar design but is black all-over, including the face plate.

The other major difference between the two models is that the Onyx comes with an aluminium tonearm rather than carbon fibre. It also favours an Audio Technica AT-VM95E cartridge, but is still belt-driven and capable of identical spin speeds.

A switchable pre-amp is once again present, with RCA outputs. Photo audio is supported too.

Of course, it is just as capable when it comes to streaming, with Qualcomm aptX Adaptive support. Both are styled classically, and are available in the US now.

"We're thrilled to introduce our new Hi-Res Carbon and Onyx turntables with aptX Adaptive Bluetooth technology, offering unparalleled audio quality for both wired and wireless listening," said Scott Hagen, CEO of Victrola.

"With so many higher-end audio brands creating incredible wireless headphones and powered speakers we felt it was time to introduce a turntable suitable for these products."

The Victrola Hi-Res Carbon is priced at $599 and available from the likes of Best Buy, while the Victrola Hi-Res Onyx is $399.