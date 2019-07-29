Vacuum cleaner deal! Dyson has a corded Shark rival that BENDS to go under beds and is over £100 off

Vacuum cleaners continue to get better, but if you’re after one that’ll get the job done with less physical effort then try the Shark HV390UK stick vacuum cleaner. It's like a Dyson cordless vacuum but, er, corded, and with one bizarre but handy additional trick: it can bend to go under furniture. Oh, and a headlamp. Available as part of the ongoing July sales deal, this Shark, in fetching purple, is cordless, and has that unique mid-tube bend, 'Flexology' function.

• Shark HV390UK (purple) at Amazon. £140.99, was £249.99. Save £109

We've tried Shark Flexology vacs and the feature actually works – see our Best cordless vacuum cleaners list if you don't believe us (cordless versions of this are also available but not currently on sale).

Shark HV390UK £140.99 | Was £249.99 | Save £109 at Amazon

The Shark cordless vacuum cleaner is a great alternative to a Dyson or Gtech model. The way it’s been designed means you can get into corners and under obstacles like tables and chairs without much in the way of effort and also makes storage simpler. At this sizeable discount you might not mind the intense purple-ness, either.View Deal

This model has a 10m cable and a piercingly bright headlamp to reveal just how dusty your floors really are. A 5-year warranty gives peace of mind. Remove the long tube and you can also use it handheld for your car, shelves etc. Shark also adds that this corded stick vacuum cleaner, 'glides from carpet to hard floor without stopping,' unlike, erm, all those other vacs that stop cleaning when you try to go from one surface to another. Is that a thing? We're sure that's a thing.

• Shark HV390UK (purple) at Amazon. £140.99, was £249.99. Save £109

• Best vacuum cleaner