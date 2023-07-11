Top Bose headphones at the best-ever price? Music to my ears

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you want top-tier audio and noise cancelling, Bose has long been the name to turn to, and the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones are no exception. It looks like the Gods of Amazon Prime Day are smiling upon us with this latest deal on them bringing the price down by 40% (44% in the UK).

Read our review of these headphones and you realise just how highly we rate them. The signature Bose sound goes without saying (If you know what you're doing there's even a set of manual EQ settings to get the exact sound you're after) but In particular, we were blown away by the 24-hour battery life of these beauties that keeps the tunes pumping as long as you need. You'll likely need to charge your phone before your headphones.

Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $199

Although only 4 letters long, Bose is one of the biggest names in the headphone world, and for good reason. The Bose QuietComfort 45 are a standout pair of wireless headphones with amazing battery life, great sound and strong ANC. They've never been cheaper.

Bose QuietComfort 45: was £319 now £179

Bose always delivers with its headphones and the QuietComfort 45's are no different. It's in the name really, these headphones have strong noise cancelling and fit like a dream. This is the best ever price for them.

Considering their XL battery life, no one wants a pair of cans that sits heavy on the head, but the lightweight design of these headphones really puts the "comfort" in QuietComfort.

Bose has always been associated with leading noise-cancelling technology and the QuietComfort 45 are no different. They feature two modes, Quiet and Aware. Quiet will cut out outside noise pretty much altogether while the Aware mode will filter key noises such as traffic and balance it with noise cancelling performance.