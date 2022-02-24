Top 3 Netflix true story TV shows to watch in February 2022

There's something so fascinating about watching true crime content and clearly Netflix agrees because it's one of the main types of TV and movie, or at least it seems that way.

Over the years, we've had some truly iconic documentaries (remember Fyre Fest?) seeking to uncover lies and deceit around the world.

To help you make your way through the selection of content, we're highlighting three excellent examples of the best true story TV shows on Netflix.

If this selection isn't enough, we head to 108820 on Netflix for all the True Crime content your heart desires. Alternatively, head over to 920 to discover a seemingly endless selection of Real Life Movies.

We've also been working hard to find the best movies, the best thrillers, the best horror movies, and much, much more.

So sit back, relax, and enjoy some gripping true crime shows.

Inventing Anna

If you've been on Netflix recently you've probably seen this one promoted.

The show tracks the tale of Anna Delvey (real name Anna Sorokin), who convinced a significant proportion of New York's elite that she was in fact a German heiress. And things only got weirder from there.

Delvey eventually made off with $275,000 before being convicted in 2019. It's an excellent series and well worth a watch.

Unbelievable

A hard hitting Netflix series makes up the second suggestion on our list. It's not the happiest of source material, but it's an engrossing and fascinating watch.

Based on a true story, Unbelievable examines the case of a girl who was accused of lying about being raped. Two women detectives then investigate the case in a twisting and turning drama.

Suspenseful, interesting, and well worth the eight episode runtime.

When They See Us

Completing the list is maybe the best of the lot. Directed by Ava DuVernay, who created the stunning documentary 13th, When They See Us examines the 1989 Central Park jogger case and the lives of five teens.

We won't spoil to much – if that's even possible about such a high profile true-life case – but we thoroughly recommend this one, especially if you're in the mood for some drama and an insight into race relations in America.