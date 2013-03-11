Tomb Raider tops UK games chart

Tomb Raider has topped the UK games sales chart with the biggest launch of the year so far

It's been a tough road to the retail window for Ms Lara Croft. In the past year the reboot of Tomb Raider by Crystal Dynamics found itself bogged down in controversy after controversy. Now that it's been released however, all is well with the world, as Tomb Raider has debuted in the UK games sales chart in first position.

Read more: Shadow of the Tomb Raider review: is Lara's latest adventure a hidden treasure or a broken relic?

Not only that, but Ms Croft's latest adventure has achieved the biggest launch of any video game in 2013, more than doubling the first week sales figures of this year's previous best, Aliens: Colonial Marines, according to retail figures monitor, Chart Track.

Elsewhere in the charts, SimCity debuted in second position in spite of its disasterous launch last week. Fellow new release, Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 and The Sims 3: University Life expansion pack appear in third and fourth place respectively. The rest of the top 10 video games sales chart shapes up as follows:

1. Tomb Raider (new entry)

2. SimCity (new entry)

3. Naurto Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 (new entry)

4. The Sims: University Life (new entry)

5. FIFA 13 (ranked 2nd last week)

6. Crysis 3 (ranked 1st last week)

7. Call OF Duty: Black Ops 2 (ranked 4th last week)

8. Far Cry 3 (ranked 5th last week)

9. Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance (ranked 3rd last week)

10. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (ranked 11th last week)