Thousands of users love this stylish Home EV Charger

Electric vehicle popularity is growing all the time. In March this year, over 46,000 were registered, according to data from the SMMT. And if you've got one of the best EVs, you're going to want a home charger, to save you from having to refill at public charge points.

There's no getting around the fact that a lot of home chargers are rather unsightly, though. But it doesn't have to be that way. That's the motivation behind Simpson & Partners. The family-owned business from the Cotswolds have set out to create premium, affordable chargers, with a design inspired by the elegance of the surrounding area.

The chargers are all manufactured on site at a facility the size of two tennis courts. Everything is handled on-site, from 3D printing to spraying any of the 107 different finish combinations available across the range.

Users can even choose to have a cap made from FSC-certified Accoya wood. That has been specifically selected for its weatherproof properties. It doesn't rot, making it good for use outside, and exceeds the dampproof qualities of most hardwoods.

Speaking about the brand, co-founder David Simpson said, "Our chargers are built to be architectural accessories, not car accessories, so while they are intelligently managing your home and vehicle energy, they are also adding to the aesthetic value of your home."

It's clearly working. Last month, the brand shipped their 3,000th product. Now, attention has shifted towards ramping up production, to cope with the ever-increasing demand from EV users.

The brand offers three different options for charging, with speeds up to 22kW. Prices start from just £649, making them really competitive in the current market. Users can pick one up from the Simpson & Partners website.

Installation is relatively simple, too. The brand say that any qualified electrician will be capable of completing the job, and also recommend qualified installers around the country if needed.