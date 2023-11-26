This top-rated budget laptop is now even more affordable for Cyber Monday

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes these days and in all kinds of flavours. Gaming, designing, ultra-sleek and convertible being just some of them. But what if you just want something to do the basics right?

That's where something like the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 comes in. We're big fans of its no-nonsense approach to life, as you can see in our review. We thought it was great value for money at its original price but with this Cyber Monday deal it's borderline essential.

You can now get the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 for £279 at Currys. That's a £120 saving on the previous price, and well worth paying attention to.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: was £399 now £279 at Currys

If you're after a simple laptop that can handle everyday tasks then this is a great option. At this price, it's cheaper even than most Chromebooks but is still a fully-fledged Windows laptop.

The 14-inch display is definitely one of the strengths of this laptop. It boasts a 1920 x 1080 resolution which makes it a solid, if unspectacular choice for streaming via Netflix and the like. An Intel core i3 Processor should be able to handle plenty of word processing and web browsing too. With 3 USB ports, you can connect plenty of accessories too.

Of course, at this price, you won't be looking to do any gaming, editing or serious photo work but it should more than handle day-to-day life. If you've got kids at school or university age this is a great pick to send to class with too as the 128GB SSD will take some filling with schoolwork.

Chromebooks are common among students but provided you install Chrome on this laptop (which is free) then you'll be able to do whatever a Chromebook can and more. Even if you just want a secondary machine to take the office, this is again an excellent choice.