This 5-star DJI droneis the cheapest it's ever been – don't let it fly away!

Take your aerial videography to the next level with the DJI Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo

DJI Mavic 3 Pro folded
(Image credit: DJI)
Matt Kollat
By
published

We look at deals all day every day at T3, which means we don't always get super excited whe we report on them. However, once in a while, an offer comes around that makes us all giddy – and this DJI Mavic 3 Pro is one of those, knocking £350 off the asking price of what surely is the best drone for pro-sumers right now.

In our DJI Mavic 3 Pro review, we said thet if you are genuinely serious about aerial videography and/or photography, you simply won’t find a more versatile and downright amazing drone for the money. The version on offer includes the screen remote controller and two extra batteries for a longer flight time.

DJI Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo with DJI RC: was £2,549, now £2,199 at Amazon

The DJI Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo with DJI RC features a Hasselblad camera for stunning 20MP photos and 5.1K video, 46-minute flight time, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, advanced shooting modes, and includes extra batteries, propellers, and a carrying bag. Now £350 cheaper at Amazon!

View Deal

The DJI Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo with DJI RC is a top-tier drone package designed for professional-grade aerial photography and videography. The Mavic 3 Pro boasts a Hasselblad camera with a 4/3 CMOS sensor, delivering stunning 20-megapixel photos and 5.1K video at 50fps.

One of the standout features of the Mavic 3 Pro is its impressive flight time of up to 46 minutes, thanks to its high-capacity battery. This extended flight duration allows for longer shoots and more complex maneuvers without frequent recharging. The drone's omnidirectional obstacle sensing system enhances safety, providing 360-degree obstacle detection to avoid collisions and ensure smooth flight.

The Fly More Combo includes additional accessories, such as two extra Intelligent Flight Batteries, a battery charging hub, extra propellers, and a carrying bag, ensuring you have everything needed for extended and versatile usage. The DJI RC controller features an integrated display, eliminating the need for a smartphone and providing a seamless and responsive control experience.

If you're still not convinced – or haven't got the funds – try this DJI Mini 2 SE offer (was £269, now £249). The DJI Mini 2 SE is one of the most affordable camera drones fromt he top manufacturer and can shoot videos in 2.7K resolution. An excellent drone for beginners.

Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

