This 5-star DJI droneis the cheapest it's ever been – don't let it fly away!

We look at deals all day every day at T3, which means we don't always get super excited whe we report on them. However, once in a while, an offer comes around that makes us all giddy – and this DJI Mavic 3 Pro is one of those, knocking £350 off the asking price of what surely is the best drone for pro-sumers right now.

In our DJI Mavic 3 Pro review, we said thet if you are genuinely serious about aerial videography and/or photography, you simply won’t find a more versatile and downright amazing drone for the money. The version on offer includes the screen remote controller and two extra batteries for a longer flight time.

DJI Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo with DJI RC: was £2,549, now £2,199 at Amazon

The DJI Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo with DJI RC features a Hasselblad camera for stunning 20MP photos and 5.1K video, 46-minute flight time, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, advanced shooting modes, and includes extra batteries, propellers, and a carrying bag. Now £350 cheaper at Amazon!

The DJI Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo with DJI RC is a top-tier drone package designed for professional-grade aerial photography and videography. The Mavic 3 Pro boasts a Hasselblad camera with a 4/3 CMOS sensor, delivering stunning 20-megapixel photos and 5.1K video at 50fps.

One of the standout features of the Mavic 3 Pro is its impressive flight time of up to 46 minutes, thanks to its high-capacity battery. This extended flight duration allows for longer shoots and more complex maneuvers without frequent recharging. The drone's omnidirectional obstacle sensing system enhances safety, providing 360-degree obstacle detection to avoid collisions and ensure smooth flight.

The Fly More Combo includes additional accessories, such as two extra Intelligent Flight Batteries, a battery charging hub, extra propellers, and a carrying bag, ensuring you have everything needed for extended and versatile usage. The DJI RC controller features an integrated display, eliminating the need for a smartphone and providing a seamless and responsive control experience.