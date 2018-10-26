This Samsung Galaxy S9 deal will make you think Black Friday has come early

If you're in the market for a new smartphone and want to get your hands on one of the best Android handsets on the market right now, you can't really go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy S9. Even if the Galaxy S10 is looming large on the horizon.

In our Galaxy S9 review, T3 praised the flagship handset for its standout, party-piece camera system, as well as its eye-popping Super AMOLED display. At launch, the SIM-free Galaxy S9 cost £739 direct from Samsung – but that's no longer the case.

It's still a few weeks until Black Friday 2018, but the Galaxy S9 has already seen a dramatic drop in price. In fact, the recent sale means the latest and greatest from Samsung is now cheaper than OnePlus 6T price.

The Galaxy S9 with 64GB inbuilt storage is currently available for £490 on Amazon. That's almost £250 off the original asking price just seven months after the worldwide launch. The catch, you ask? Well, that heavily discounted price is only available for the plain ol' Midnight Black and Coral Blue versions of the Galaxy S9.

If you're looking for something a little more colourful – like Lilac Purple – the price rises considerably. For example, the Lilac Purple Galaxy S9 is still £739.

Those who prefer not to buy their handsets SIM-free can find a number of really competitive monthly contracts available for the Galaxy S9. Find the best price available right now in the chart below: