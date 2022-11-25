This £15 Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar is the Christmas gift everyone needs

Lego + Harry Potter + discount = the best Christmas gift of 2022 for just £15!

Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
published

Sometimes the best Black Friday deals reveal a hidden gem. And this Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2022 is one such find. Especially in the run-up to the holiday period, when people are already looking for the best Christmas gift ideas for 2022.

See the £14.99 Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar deal at Zavvi

I do love an advent calendar. It always reminds me of good times being a little kid and that anticipation and build-up of the countdown to 'the big day'. Bonus points if you love Harry Potter and Lego and, well, wrap all that into an advent calendar and you've got a chocolate-free alternative that's really quite brilliant (can I call it 'the healthier choice?').

Lefo Harry Potter Advent Calendar: was £30

Lefo Harry Potter Advent Calendar: was £30, now £14.99 at John Lewis

Langlock! Indeed, that's how tongue-tied I became when learning about this cracking Lego deal ahead of the Christmas run-up kicking off properly. Harry Potter and Lego fans alike will no doubt love this half-price deal for Black Friday. But it won't last long... Evanesco!

View Deal

The Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2022 is also really quite affordable, with the price lopped in half. Diffindo!, you might say. As I've seen some obscenely pricey calendars in the recent past (yes, Happy Socks, I was tempted by yours (opens in new tab) – but £240 of socks was a foot over the line for my budget capacity), so a penny under £15 seems entirely reasonable. 

Especially when you look into the details: there's an included mini boardgame, a whole host of Lego Minifigs, and plenty of great Harry Potter references that I'm pretty sure the whole family will love, not just the kids. 

But be quick, as I've written these very words the 2022 calendar has dropped out of stock on Amazon. You can still find it at various other retailers, though, from Zavvi to John Lewis (but you'll need to pay postage for delivery). 

Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike has been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and is T3's Tech Editor. As a phones expert he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a full decade, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

