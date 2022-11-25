This £15 Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar is the Christmas gift everyone needs

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sometimes the best Black Friday deals reveal a hidden gem. And this Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2022 is one such find. Especially in the run-up to the holiday period, when people are already looking for the best Christmas gift ideas for 2022.

See the £14.99 Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar deal at Zavvi (opens in new tab)

I do love an advent calendar. It always reminds me of good times being a little kid and that anticipation and build-up of the countdown to 'the big day'. Bonus points if you love Harry Potter and Lego and, well, wrap all that into an advent calendar and you've got a chocolate-free alternative that's really quite brilliant (can I call it 'the healthier choice?').

(opens in new tab) Lefo Harry Potter Advent Calendar: was £30 , now £14.99 at John Lewis (opens in new tab) Langlock! Indeed, that's how tongue-tied I became when learning about this cracking Lego deal ahead of the Christmas run-up kicking off properly. Harry Potter and Lego fans alike will no doubt love this half-price deal for Black Friday. But it won't last long... Evanesco!

The Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2022 is also really quite affordable, with the price lopped in half. Diffindo!, you might say. As I've seen some obscenely pricey calendars in the recent past (yes, Happy Socks, I was tempted by yours (opens in new tab) – but £240 of socks was a foot over the line for my budget capacity), so a penny under £15 seems entirely reasonable.

Especially when you look into the details: there's an included mini boardgame, a whole host of Lego Minifigs, and plenty of great Harry Potter references that I'm pretty sure the whole family will love, not just the kids.

But be quick, as I've written these very words the 2022 calendar has dropped out of stock on Amazon. You can still find it at various other retailers, though, from Zavvi (opens in new tab)to John Lewis (opens in new tab) (but you'll need to pay postage for delivery).