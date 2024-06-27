This new wearable monitors your hydration levels and will remind you to drink water

QUICK SUMMARY Epicore Biosystems has unveiled its latest wearable, the Connected Hydration. It's designed to help businesses monitor worker hydration for heat safety. It's currently only available in the US and is designed for commercial use only. It's not entirely clear whether the device will become available for normal consumer use.

With temperatures rising and days getting longer, keeping ourselves hydrated is key to staying fit and healthy. However, with studies suggesting not everyone is aware of the exact amount of water we should be drinking in a day, it's clear we still need to be talking about it.

One brand working to raise awareness is Epicore Biosystems, a digital health company specialising in advanced biowearables. Epicore Biosystems unveiled its latest wearable earlier today, the Connected Hydration, designed to help businesses monitor worker hydration for heat safety.

Connected Hydration has already been deployed across multiple industrial sectors, including oil and gas, military and engineering services. It's not entirely clear whether the device will become available for normal consumer use.

(Image credit: Epicore Biosystems)

The wearable uses multiple biosensors to collect data on sweat loss, electrolyte loss, temperature, thermal flux, and motion, all of which is processed by algorithms tested on hundreds of thousands of real-world data points. The results are then communicated via Bluetooth to the user's smartphone, reminding them to hydrate.

Unlike most wearables on the market, Connected Hydration has an extended battery life of over 1000 hours and never requires charging.

