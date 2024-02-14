This device gives you a full health check up in a minute, and it's smaller than a smartphone

QUICK SUMMARY Withings has unveiled BeamO, a 4-in-1 health checkup device that's able to measure core health vitals in just one minute. It can track health stats that can be recorded and shared, and be used by up to eight family members. It's not yet available to purchase as it still needs to be FDA approved, but is expected to launch this summer worldwide.

Taking place last month, CES 2024 saw an impressive amount of products enter the wellness tech industry. From a range of smart rings to the Nuance Audio hearing solution glasses, there was a huge amount to explore.

One product that was particularly revolutionary came from Withings, a global leader in connected health. In January, the company unveiled BeamO, a 4-in-1 health checkup device that's able to measure core health vitals in just one minute. Withings are known for manufacturing some of the best thermometers out there, but the BeamO has marked a step forward within the industry.

As it's portable and smaller than a smartphone, it is designed to help individuals and families perform at-home checkups and to take the pressure of securing a clinical appointment. The DermaSensor was also launched last month, an AI skincare device that detects three common skin cancers, but is currently only available to registered physicians. The BeamO is manufactured for consumers, making it even more accessible to the general public.

(Image credit: Withings)

BeamO is packed with sensors that beam light waves to interpret blood flow patterns and temperature, performing a 4-in-1 health checkup of body temperature, heart and lung health in under a minute.

It will be able to alert users to possible fever and infection and will detect possible cardiovascular issues, including atrial fibrillation, one of the most prevalent forms of arrhythmias. After FDA approval, it will also be able to provide alerts in case heart rates are abnormal.

By automatically syncing with the Withings app, BeamO can track health stats over time that can be recorded and shared. Family medical health history can also be uploaded and, where necessary, shared with physicians and other family members. It also allows up to eight family members to create individual profiles to use and share Withings devices.

For the first time, the Withings app allows users to upload details of any medications they are taking, set alerts and reminders to administer at the appropriate times, and log usage and side effects that can be shared with doctors.

(Image credit: Withings)

The BeamO isn't yet available for sale or distribution as it still needs to be reviewed by the FDA. However, the website states Withings are aiming to launch the device in the summer of 2024.

It will cost $249.95 (€249.95 / £219.95) and is expected to launch worldwide.