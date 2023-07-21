This Moto Razr 40 Ultra test shows something cool but never do it yourself

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 nears launch, bear a thought for the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. It is one of the best folding phones out there but may be forgotten in the clamour for the shiniest, newest device.

That'll be a shame, as the Moto Razr 40 Ultra (Razr+ in the US) is a more than capable handset with more than enough of its own charm. It's also pretty robust, as a bend test has proved.

When put under extreme pressure, the inner, larger display is flexible enough to remain intact and useable - as discovered by Zack Nelson the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel.

Nelson often uses extreme circumstances to durability test mobile devices, mainly so you don't have to, and he has found that the Razr 40 Ultra has a flexible display. Even after some forced pressure on the hinge at the rear, the inner screen remains absolutely okay. Big tick.

(Image credit: JerryRigEverything)



Less reassuring though is that, by placing his thumb on the small outer screen to apply the pressure, the glass covering that display shattered. The display itself was still working, but the front layer was destroyed.

Still, it's great that the inner display can survive some irregular mistreatment. It should mean that, in normal use, it's likely to stand up well. Just be wary of scratches, as the 6.9-inch Full HD+ screen does give out to scratches fairly easily.

And, considering even the rear display still works afterwards - albeit with some major damage - you could say that's a win. Just don't try this, or anything like it, at home.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra was released at the start of the summer. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and comes with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM depending on the variant you choose.

Also known as the Razr+ in the States, the foldable phone also sports a 3,800mAh battery and supports 30W wired and 5W wireless charging.

It'll be interesting to see how it stacks up against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 when that particular handset is launched on 26 July 2023. We'll bring you our comparisons around that time.