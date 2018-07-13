This is the first official picture of the Samsung Note 9

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has been shown off in full, along with its new S Pen, thanks to an official poster leaking out ahead of its 9 August launch event.

The poster, which shows the entirety of the back of the Note 9 with a gold S Pen resting on its back, and with the words "The new super powerful Note" written underneath, was reported on first by Samsung tipster Ice universe, who posted the leaked poster on his Twitter account.

Ice universe has previously broken the news about Samsung's Galaxy Note 8, obtained the first real photos of the Galaxy S8, and even called every detail of this year's Galaxy S9 phone months in advance of its launch, so we're pretty confident that the poster is genuine.

Here is the revealing Tweet in full:

Galaxy Note9/S Pen pic.twitter.com/uAqOpZY2VCJuly 12, 2018

So, what does the poster reveal?

Well, first it shows that Samsung's lofty ambitions for the phone it codenamed "Crown" have come to pass, as it is described as "super powerful".

Second, it also confirms once and for all that there will be no in-screen fingerprint reader on the Galaxy Note 9, with the image showing a rear-mounted reader but with a new central alignment.

As T3 has previously reported, the in-screen fingerprint reader is clearly being held for the Samsung Galaxy S10, instead.

Third, we get confirmation that unlike the numerous, radical, and far-out concept designs we've seen for the Note 9 over the past six months or so, culminating only last week with a case-based render, the device is actually very, very similar to the Note 8.

As regular readers of T3 will know, we already knew that the Note 9 would look the same as the Note 8 but weigh a little more thanks to our reporting on Russian tech journalist Eldar Murtazin's world-first hands on review of the device in early July.

And finally, it shows off Samsung's new S Pen digital stylus in full, which we only got a partial snapshot of on the South Korean maker's official Note 9 Unpacked event invites, as well as that the phone has both a physical headphone jack and USB Type-C connection.

All in all, then, another massive piece of the the Note 9 puzzle has just slid into place, and the picture is almost complete.