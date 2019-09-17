This is the best UK Bose deal for ages: £50 off Sonos One rival Bose Home Speaker 300

In a handy move for Bose fans, Amazon has hacked the price of Home Speaker 300 down to the same price as its arch rival, Sonos One: £200. Home Speaker 300 not only packs a punch despite its small size. It also packs Amazon Alexa for all your home control, music and question-answering needs, and it can work as part of a multi-room setup… just like Sonos One.

• The only slight problem is the Sonos One is currently down to £189 in this Sonos deal but never mind. If you don't want to hang around until Black Friday, you probably won't find a better deal on this Bose.

• Buy Bose Home Speaker 300 for £199.99 at Amazon. Was £249.99 – save £50 or 20%

The Bose Home range of speakers and soundbars is a very good alternative to Bose. The Bose Home Speaker 300 features Bose's usual signature sound – 360º audio with a lot of punch and, 'room-rocking bass', and while it is compact, it's slightly bigger – and therefore slightly louder – than the Sonos One.

Bose is known for its noise-cancelling talents, and the Home Speaker 300 uses a 'noise-rejecting' six-microphone array to insure your voice assistant of choice can hear you, more of the time, without you needing to yell.

The Bose Home Speaker 300 is multi-room ready via Wi-Fi and also works with Apple AirPlay 2 – again, just like Sonos. However unlike all Sonos speakers except the forthcoming Sonos Move, you can also connect to this Bose smart speaker via Bluetooth, which some people find more convenient.

As well as controlling your music via voice or the Bose Connect app, there's also six preset buttons on the speaker itself, which can trigger favourite playlists or web radio stations.

Bose Home Speaker 300 £199.99 | Was £249.99 | Save £50 at Amazon

This deal is on the black model of this speaker only; the white one is still £249. This is Amazon's lowest ever price for the Home Speaker 300, and it is also offering the option of paying for it in 5 monthly instalments of £40. We don't know when this deal will end, if at all.View Deal

Why you should buy Bose Home Speaker 300

Bose's speaker comes with this handy, dog-shaped remote control (Image credit: Bose)

If you like Bose's signature sound and want a small but powerful speaker, you can't go wrong with this one. With the option to pair two in stereo, or use it as part of a Bose or AirPlay 2 multi-room setup, or just as a simple but powerful Bluetooth speaker, it's certainly versatile.

Sound is suitably room-filling, and Bose's high-quality, noise-cancelling mic array means Alexa and Google work just peachy.

