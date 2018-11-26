This is the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deal, and it's going FAST

UPDATE: THIS DEAL IS NOW SOLD OUT
We've seen some great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Nintendo Switch, but this is the absolute best we've seen.
You get the Nintendo Switch Neon console along with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8 for only £299!
There's a limited number, though, and over 400 have already sold as this Nintendo Switch deal is so epic, so you're going to have to move fast to score.
Check out the full details of the deal below:
Nintendo Switch Neon | Mario Kart 8 | The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild | now £299 (was £349)
This is an amazing Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deal. You get the Neon Switch along with 10/10 game The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and epic fun racing game Mario Kart 8 for only £299! That's £50 less than usual. 411 have sold already on AO.com's eBay store so GO! GO! GO!View Deal
More great Nintendo Switch deals (UK)
Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | Joy-Cons Steering Wheels | £304.98 from Amazon
With support for to eight-player multiplayer, and all the DLC from the original Wii U version, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains one of Switch's best (and most popular) exclusives. Add in those lovely neon Joy-Cons and a pair of steering wheels and you've got a recipe for some proper racing antics.View Deal
Nintendo Switch | Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu | £291.99 at Amazon
If you're looking to get in on the hot Pokémon action delivered by Pokémon: Let's Go then this bundle deal from Amazon should appeal. You get the Nintendo Switch console as well as the Pikachu-themed version of the new game for just £291.99.View Deal
Nintendo Switch | Pokemon Let's Go! Pikachu | Mario Kart 8 | £359.99 at Very
Spend £8 more than the price in the deal above and you can bundle in Mario Kart 8 for your money. That means you get the Nintendo Switch, Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu edition game, and the incredible fun racer, too. You can bag the same deal with grey controllers instead.View Deal
Nintendo Switch | Turtle Beach Recon 50 | £269.99 at Amazon
Turtle Beach make quality gaming headsets and here, in this tidy Black Friday gaming deal from Amazon, you're bagging the Turtle Beach Recon 50 set along with powerful portable for only £269.99.View Deal
Nintendo Switch | Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee! | £290.99 at Amazon
This deal is identical to the one above however it bundles in the Eevee-themed Pokémon: Let's Go game instead of the Pikachu one. £291.99 over at Amazon.View Deal
Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition Mario Pack | now £339.99 at Nintendo
Now this is a tasty Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal. You get a special edition Switch console, special edition Smash Bros. steelbook, official Switch hard pouch case, a digital edition of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and a GameCube-style Nintendo Mario Battle Pad for only £339.99. You get free delivery, too. It is important to note, though, that the game code will only work from December 7, 2018, which is the day of launch.View Deal
Nintendo Switch | now £249 at Amazon
No frills here, but a very competitive price on just the standard Nintendo Switch console. You can pick the system up in Grey or in Neon Red/Blue. £249 right now over at Amazon.View Deal
Nintendo Switch | Mario Tennis Aces | now £299.99 at Currys
If you're a tennis fan then this Mario Tennis Aces and Nintendo Switch console bundle should appeal. As with the Super Mario Odyssey bundle deal below, this saves you twenty notes from picking up things separately.View Deal
Nintendo Switch | Super Mario Odyssey | now £299 at Currys (was £319.98)
Super Mario Odyssey received perfect scores from T3 on review and, simply put, it is one of the best video games ever made. This must-play title is now available bundled in with the Switch for £299 over at Currys PCWorld, which is a £20.98 saving over buying them separately.View Deal
Nintendo Switch | + 1 game | £299.99 at Argos
Argos is currently letting you pick up the Switch and one of Lego Super Heroes 2, Cars 3 or Lego Ninjago for £299.99. You choose the grey console package, too, if that appeals.View Deal
More great Nintendo Switch deals (US)
Nintendo Switch Mario Tennis Aces & 1-2 Switch bundle | $359.96 at Walmart (was $409.97)
This fantastic Nintendo Switch bundle deal, with two game download codes in the box, is saving you $50 on the cost of the 1-2 Switch party game for Cyber Monday.View Deal
Nintendo Switch | $297.88 at B&H Photo (was $299)
Notes: First, yes, it's just $2 off. Second, it's a 'deal' because retailers have sold out of the standalone console. Third, it's the Gray Switch, but you can (and should) buy Neon Joy-Cons separately for multiplayer.View Deal