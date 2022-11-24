This insane Black Friday laptop deal saves you £529 on the Surface Pro 5

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sometimes you have to go back to go forward. Like, right back. But when that lands a Black Friday deal as insane as this one, it's worth it. I'm talking about the Microsoft Surface Pro 5, which is available as a refurbished product on eBay for a mere £220.

You read that right: a Microsoft Surface for two hundred and twenty quid. It's not even an entry-level model, as it comes complete with an Intel Core i5 processor and you can choose whether to opt for Windows 10 or Windows 11 too (the latter for a little more cash, admittedly). There are even keyboard and stylus options.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 5: was £749.99 , now £219.99 (opens in new tab) Looking for a laptop alternative that doesn't cost the earth? The Surface range has always been a great alternative, and with so much cash off this older-generation model, it's an ideal solution if you add the clip-on keyboard. So long as you don't mind it's not brand new or the latest kit, it'll serve you well.

Now there's always a caveat (or two) to such a deal: one, the Surface Pro 5 was launched in 2017, so it's a five-year-old product and shows itself as that in design terms; two, as I've already said, it's a refurbished product rather than a brand-spankin'-new one.

But for this kind of money that's hardly a biggie on either count: you can't buy the best laptops under £500 for as little cash as this. And that's why I think this deal will work really well for those who aren't fussed about having the very latest gear and who are just looking for a bargain. As a laptop-replacement option, Microsoft's Surface range has always held stacks of appeal. So here's a great chance.