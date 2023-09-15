This free iPhone camera app promises to give your footage a Hollywood edge

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Looking for a way to boost the quality of video footage on your iPhone? Well, good news – there's an app for that.

The folks over at Blackmagic have just released their new camera app, promising to bring a bit more of a Hollywood edge to footage shot on the devices. The brand are known for making top end video production hardware, as well as editing software like Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve.

So, we're expecting something pretty good from this. And having had a quick play with the app this morning, it doesn't disappoint. You'll find a comprehensive suite of adjustable parameters on board.

Users have quick access to things like image stabilisation, white balance, focus and zoom, via a panel on the right-hand side of the screen. That allows you to make changes on the fly to craft the perfect shot.

You'll also find settings like the lens, FPS, shutter speed and aperture across the top left of the display, while the ISO, white balance and tint can be found on the top right. All of these can be adjusted by simply tapping on them and using the virtual scroll wheel which appears on the right.

At the bottom of the display, a sound level monitor and a histogram give users on the fly access to crucial settings regarding their composition. Plus, if you use Blackmagic Cloud for collating resources, you can even upload them directly from the app to the cloud.

It's a fantastic app. Sure, some of the features are accessible via the native camera app, but they certainly aren't as easy to use as they are in this. Add in the extra features, though, and it's not hard to see how this could be a really useful tool for those who are keen to make great looking videos.

It's definitely the sort of app which will enable you to get the full experience from the iPhone 15 Pro Max, for example. That features one of the most capable cameras of any phone yet, complete with multiple focal lengths and a powerful optical zoom.

Quite honestly, it's remarkable that this is a free app. The sheer amount of control it offers is a massive deal, and could easily warrant being a paid-for service. But it's not – even more reason for you to download it and give it a go for yourself.