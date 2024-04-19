This fan is the quietest model on the market, and it's currently on sale

Despite there being a lot of rain recently, it's clear that temperatures are slowly beginning to rise. That means summer is on its way, making it the perfect time to upgrade your fan in preparation for the heat. However, if you're yet to own one of the best fans, it's important to consider a high quality model that provides long lasting coolness. That's where Duux steps in...

Already well-known for its best-selling Globe table fan, Duux has also produced the Whisper Flex Smart. It's a multi-talented model that's perfect for any space, and we think it'll be a popular choice for many in the upcoming months.

Not only does the Whisper Flex Smart have a range of impressive functions, but Duux claims it's one of the quietest fans on the market so far.

(Image credit: Duux)

The Whisper Flex Smart has a multi-directional, oscillating function, allowing it to reach 90⁰ horizontally and 100⁰ vertically. It's also is equipped with 26 speeds and a variety of different modes. Users can select natural wind mode to replicate real wind, alternating from a gentle breeze to a strong gust. There's also night mode, designed for minimal noise and an automatically dimmed display.

As mentioned, one of the most appealing features about the Whisper Flex Smart is its sound level. The fan is whisper-quiet at only 13dB, allowing users to watch TV or sleep peacefully without being disturbed. It has been certified by Quiet Mark as one of the quietest in the category.

Users can control the Whisper Flex Smart via a remote control, or with the Duux Smart app. Voice control is also available, and can be accessed through ecosystems such as Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

The Whisper Flex Smart is available in black, grey, or white, and has an RRP of £169.99. It can be purchased via a few major UK retailers, but Duux has currently reduced its price, taking it down to £144.99:

