This Dyson hair dryer Black Friday offer will earn you over £40 worth of Boots points

Finding a good Black Friday deal on the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is sometimes like trying to pull a white rabbit out of a hat, but in the Boots Black Friday sale, which is on right now, there is something juicy to chew over… 

When you buy the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer gift edition for £299.99 at Boots, you’ll collect over £40 worth of points to spend on future purchases online or in store. That’s because Boots is running an Advantage Card Scheme offer where you will collect £10 worth of points for every £60 you spend on electrical beauty items. 

Even though on the entry page for the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer gift edition it says ‘Collect 1196 points with this purchase’, when we added the Dyson hair dryer to our online basket the points total changed to read: ‘You could collect 4,236 Boots Advantage Card points once you receive your order’. That’s over £40 worth of points to spend on future purchases at Boots.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer gift edition £299.99 at Boots
You will find the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer gift edition with complimentary hair dryer stand available for £299.99 at various retailers, including Currys, John Lewis and Dyson itself. The difference here is that you can collect over £40 worth of Boots points if you buy the Supersonic while the Boots deal is running.View Deal

The Dyson Supersonic is a fantastic hair dryer for a variety of hair types, and manages to dry hair quickly without using damaging extreme heat. The hair dryer utilises Intelligent Heat Control to monitor the drying temperature over 40 times per minute to ensure your hair is never compromised. 

That clever heat control also helps keep frizz and flyaways under control. The Dyson hair dryer comes with a variety of drying/styling attachments too, including a diffuser, a smoothing nozzle and, our favourite, a styling concentrator. The latter enables you to style your hair one section at a time without disturbing the rest. 

