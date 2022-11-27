This Cyber Monday phone deal gets 150GB of 5G data for just £6.50 per month

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If the never-ending flow of Black Friday deals has left your head in a spin, brace yourself – Cyber Monday is right around the corner for another round of unbelievable deals. Fear not though, here at T3.com, we pride ourselves on hand-picking the best deals just for you.

If you're looking to upgrade your phone plan, there really is no better time than right now. Discounts that wont be available any other time of the year are on offer, and make it cheaper than ever to upgrade.

One such example is this deal on a SIM-only plan from ID Mobile, via mobiles.co.uk.

(opens in new tab) ID Mobile SIM with 150GB of 5G data: just £6.50 per month (opens in new tab)

150GB of data is more than enough for anyone – and getting it for just £6.50 a month is bonkers! You'll get unlimited calls and texts too, and the data is good for 5G connectivity.

In order to get this discount, you'll need to redeem your cashback via your mobiles.co.uk account. Fortunately, that's a really simple process. You just log on and head to your account. Once there, a section called "My Cashback" will provide you with all of the necessary information.

If this deal isn't right for you, there are stack of other great options on there too. If you need more data, there's a 250GB option for £7.50 per month. That uses the same cashback system.

If you don't think you'll ever use 150GB of data – the UK average is 5.6GB per month, apparently – there's an 80GB option for just £6 per month.

I've used an ID Mobile SIM for a few years now, so I feel sufficiently qualified to tell you how good it is. Coverage is decent – you'll get the odd black spot here and there but nothing out of the ordinary. 5G signal strength is exceptional, too, with great speeds and really good coverage.

Using the app is super easy and gives you a wide range of information about your usage. You can use it to keep up-to-date with what data you have left, install a usage cap to make sure you don't get any nasty surprises and even shop for upgrades after a certain period of time.