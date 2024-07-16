This Chromebook just dropped to a £229 price low in brilliant back-to-school deal

During Amazon Prime Day there will be all kinds of great deals – and check out T3's best Amazon deals round-up here – but it's this Acer Chromebook deal that I've spotted, which I think is an ideal back-to-school buy (yes, I'm getting in there early).

The Chromebook Spin 314 is at its lowest-ever price by quite a margin: reduced from £349.99 to just £229.99 as part of the Amazon Prime Day sales. Acer also has its own Black Week Sales on its own website where such deals should be on par with Amazon too.

Acer Chromebook Spin 314: was £349.99, now £329.99 on Amazon Flippin' heck, Acer's great Chromebook has never been this cheap. It wraps Google's software into great hardware with a 360-degree adjustable display. And while it's not the most powerful by any means (Intel Celeron N4020 processor on board), it's perfectly adept at handling tasks that students will ask of it. All without the big cost of many high-end laptops.

Not all of the best student laptops have to be super-fancy machines. Often it's about buying a capable machine that'll get you through the necessary tasks – and the best Chromebooks are really good at that job. For one thing they're way cheaper than the best laptops on the market. For another Google's operating system is really capable at handling basic tasks.

Chrome OS is different to Windows or macOS, as you can't install 'proper' application files (EXE or DMG) here, but you can run Google Android applications and games (as per the best Android phones) and use in-browser Google Sheets – which keeps everything lean and running nicely.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 314 is particularly appealing not only for its new price low, but for the fact its display can spin through 360-degrees so you can use it in laptop, tablet or other positional modes with ease. It's got a Full HD touchscreen to make light of tasks and for school students it'll be as much as they need.

