This cheap barbecue deal sees the Tower Grill Pro drop to its lowest price ever

For Amazon Garden Week , Amazon is offering cost-saving deals on a range of gardening essentials from top brands. This week, you can find great discounts on lawn mowers, pressure washers, power tools, sheds, gloves and more, including this impressive deal on the Tower ORB Grill Pro.

Originally priced at £249.99, the Tower ORB Grill Pro has had its price cut to just £96.99, helping shoppers save £153 on this premium grill and barbecue set.

View the Tower Grill Pro deal at Amazon

Spring is the perfect time to start firing up the barbecue. If your current barbecue is looking a bit old and rusty, Amazon Garden Week is a great place to look for a new set.

The Tower ORB Grill Pro is a handy piece of kit that offers a large grilling capacity, maximum storage and clever cooking technology. While you’re probably not thinking about getting out in the garden with this horrible March weather, it makes sense to get ready for barbecue season now before demand starts to rise.

The Tower ORB Grill Pro is 61% off for this week only which is the lowest price it’s ever been. To view this barbecue deal at Amazon, click the link above or head to Amazon Garden Week for more discounted prices on high quality garden equipment.

Tower T978511 ORB Grill Pro: was £249.99, now £96.99 at Amazon

The Tower ORB Grill Pro is at its lowest price ever, thanks to Amazon Garden Week. This grill and barbecue set features a built-in thermometer and air flow vents so you can get efficient grilling results every time you cook on it. It's built for durability and comes with a 5 year warranty.

Why you should buy the Tower ORB Grill Pro

If you have small outdoor space or you typically host small-medium sized parties, the Tower ORB Grill Pro is a great addition to your garden. It has a large capacity grilling space which can cook a range of barbecue foods for up to 6 people. It’s a great starter barbecue which is ideal if you don’t have a huge amount of room, plus the integrated wheels mean you can move it around wherever you want.

Of course, when you’re having a barbecue the first thing you think of is how it’s going to cook your food. With a built-in thermometer gauge, you can cook at the ideal temperature and the air flow vents regulate steam and oxygen so your barbecue doesn't overheat. Both of these features allow you to concentrate on the cooking and delivering the best results.

The clean up of a barbecue is easily the worst part but the Tower ORB Grill Pro has an ash collector tray which helps prevent too much mess and allows for quick clean-ups. The Tower ORB Grill Pro also comes with side tables and additional base shelves for more storage and serving space.