This Boba Fett Xbox controller is a must-have for any Star Wars fan

First off, I apologize. Just by showing you this, I've ruined all other Xbox controllers for you. In fact, it has probably ruined all controllers. That's because what you're looking at is Razer's latest Boba Fett edition wireless controller for the Xbox and to put it bluntly, it's stunning. 

This isn't the first fully licensed Xbox controller and stand that Razer has released. There is already a Darth Vader model, a Star Wars: Squadrons model and The Mandalorian Beskar edition, finished in silver. Quite frankly though, none of them quite live up to this Boba Fett one. Actually, the Squadrons one is pretty cool. 

The Boba Fett Edition is inspired by that gunmetal green helmet with the maroon stripes and comes complete with the battle scars across the front. You get the full picture when the controller is placed on the quick charging stand but even on its own, it looks epic. 

This controller is designed for use with the Xbox Series S and X next-gen consoles but as it features both wireless and Bluetooth connections, it can also be used for xCloud Gaming on Android, iOS or PC. 

The bad news is that this model is currently only available on the US Razer site and is priced $179.99. However, I'd be very surprised if it doesn't find its way to the UK and Australia in 2022. 

