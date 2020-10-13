These Sony noise cancelling headphones WHCH710N are better than half price in this mega Prime Day deal

Sony’s Noise Cancelling Headphones, model WHCH710N have long been a top-seller and now Amazon Prime Day means they can be yours for over 50% off the RRP. You’ll get a whole lot of quality listening time out of these premium cans and added value too because not only do they offer premium audio but there’s a small mountain of other cool features.

• Buy these Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for Phone-Call at Amazon in black. Was $199.99, now $88.00 save 55%.

Alongside dual noise sensors, an ambient sound mode, Bluetooth and NFC you also get hands-free calling capability. What's more, these headphones are great on the ears and offer all day-comfort thanks to the innovative swivel design and nicely rounded styling. Saying that; expect plenty of oomph thanks to those 30mm drivers. Recharging comes from USB Type-C connectivity.

• Buy these Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for Phone-Call at Amazon in blue. Was $199.99, now $88.00 save 55%.

• Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for Phone-Call, Black at Amazon. Was $199.99, now $88.00 save 55%.

Get the best from your favourites tracks with these Sony headphones that feature smart noise cancellation and dual noise sensor technology. Along with the excellent audio quality you benefit from some practical tech, with wireless Bluetooth streaming and NFC one-touch. They’ll work in tandem with your smartphone voice assistant so you can enjoy hands-free calls too. Up to 35 hours of battery life means they’ll keep going all day and when it comes to recharge time there’s quick charging via USB C. It’s so quick, in fact, that you should get another 60 minutes of playback from a brief 10-minute charge.View Deal

Got more to spend? Amazon also has these Prime Day beauties up for grabs: Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHXB900N featuring wireless Bluetooth, a microphone for phone calls plus Alexa voice control. Get them in Black...

• Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHXB900N at Amazon. Was $248.00, now $123.00 save 50%.

Or a very cool Amazon exclusive Blue.

• Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHXB900N at Amazon. Was $248.00, now $123.00 save 50%.

Keep tabs on our Black Friday and Cyber Monday pages too for more great discounts.

In the UK? Try these Prime Day Sony headphones for size

• Sony WH-H910N Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones in red at Amazon. Was £250.00, now £159.00 save 36%.

• Sony WH-H910N Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones in orange at Amazon. Was £250.00, now £159.00 save 36%.

• Sony WF-SP800N Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones in black at Amazon. Was £180.00, now £135.00 save 25%.

• Sony WF-SP800N Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones in white at Amazon. Was £180.00, now £135.00 save 25%.

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – US