These smart plugs are an essential Black Friday purchase

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Smart plugs are such an easy way to turn your home into a smart home. Rather than buying a new WiFi-controlled model, just place a smart plug between your device and the power socket and you can turn it on and off at will – using your phone or voice.

While being able to turn things on and off, even when you're not in the house, is cool, one of the best uses for a smart plug is when you have hard-to-reach sockets. Those plugs that are hidden behind cabinets or your bed, stopping you from easily unplugging or turning things off at the wall.

With a smart plug, the problem is solved. You can even set multiple plugs to all turn off together. My favourite use for a smart plug though is when it comes to Christmas tree lights. Plug those lights into a smart plug and you can avoid having to crawl under the tree every time you want to turn them on and off. Plus, you can rename the plug 'Christmas tree' and use a voice assistant to turn on and off the Christmas tree lights.

Another use I have for them is to stick on those plugs that I always think I've forgotten to turn off. Whether that's the oil radiator, or my wife's hair straighteners – stick a smart plug on that socket and you can check it's turned off without having to go back in the room.

Luckily, there's some great deals on smart plugs among the best Black Friday deals this year. So, now that I've sold you on the idea, you can pick up some for yourself at a decent discount. Here are some of the best options.

(opens in new tab) Oyu smart plug (two pack): was £17.99 , now £13.58 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 25% – These smart plugs come in a nice compact size, so won't block other sockets as some can. They work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant too, so you can set them up for voice control.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Smart Plug: was £24.99 , now £12.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 48% – Amazon's own smart plug is on the larger size but can be set up directly through the Alexa app (so no need to download another app).

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue Smart Plug: was £29.99, now £25.82 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 14% – This one is ideal if you are looking to plug in a light and already use the Philips Hue app. It will work with Alexa or Google Assistant too.