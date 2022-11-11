These hybrid wireless headphones promise to give you an “eargasm"

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The best wireless headphones are incredible things, but as far as I'm aware none of them promise to give you an "eargasm". The Sonic Lamb hybrid headphones do. By combining traditional headphone drivers with something more like a subwoofer, they should deliver bass that's genuinely bone-shaking.

At first glance, the Sonic Lamb headphones look like any other pair of wireless over-ears, albeit a fairly hefty pair. But inside there are two sets of driver pairs instead of the usual single pair. The first pair are normal headphone drivers, but the second pair are designed to use bone conduction to transmit bass through your face.

(Image credit: Sonic Lamb)

Feel the beat in your bones

Using bone conduction for audio isn't a first – we have a whole guide to the best bone conduction headphones, which are particularly good for outdoor types – but normally bone conduction is the only form of audio transmission. That limits the sound quality because bone conduction is great for low frequencies but pretty awful for treble.

If you've ever been listening to speech or music while lowering your head into a swimming pool or bath you'll know what I mean: when high frequencies can't go directly into your ears, they vanish.

Sonic Lamb's solution is to combine that with traditional headphone drivers, which means you should get the full sonic picture with more bass than you'd get from an ordinary pair of 'phones. Their frequency response goes down to a subterranean 5Hz, and Bluetooth 5.1 has support for aptX HD.

Sonic Lamb is currently $199/£173 on Indiegogo (opens in new tab) for super early birds; deliveries should begin in March 2023.