These 3 Sony noise-cancelling headphones deals are a genuine Black Friday steal

This Black Friday has been especially generous if you love bargain Sony headphones – and, to be fair, who doesn't? They've been cropping up a lot in our list of the best Black Friday deals, including some stunningly low prices for noise-cancelling models that look like they'll continue into the best Cyber Monday deals.

Best of all is that loads of the offers are on models with Sony's excellent noise-cancelling skills, making them great for people expecting to travel or commute more over winter, or who just need a way to drown out the world more generally.

So since I'm the guy in charge of headphones reviews at T3, I wanted to pick the options that give the best performance for the least price, based on my experience, and make it really easy for you to pick what to go for.

Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-cancelling wireless earbuds: was £129, now £99 at Amazon Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-cancelling wireless earbuds: was £129, now £99 at Amazon

This extra £30 off means these earbuds have never been cheaper. They offer gorgeously detailed and rich sound, with full bass and delicate treble all coming across perfectly. The active noise cancellation is superb for earbuds, and is in another world compared to the quality of ANC you get from other earbuds at this price.

Sony WH-1000XM3 over-ear headphones: was £239, now £159 at Currys Sony WH-1000XM3 over-ear headphones: was £239, now £159 at Currys

Save £80 on the official price on these headphones – again, this is the cheapest they've ever been. If I didn't tell you that a newer version had been released, you could easily mistake these as the current cream of the crop – the sound quality is so precise and satisfying, and the noise cancellation can block almost anything. The 30 hours of battery life is very welcome too.

Sony WF-CH710N Noise Cancelling Wireless over-ear headphones: was £99, now £69 at John Lewis Sony WF-CH710N Noise Cancelling Wireless over-ear headphones: was £99, now £69 at John Lewis

Thanks to the £30 off, these are the best noise-cancelling headphones you can get for this low a price. Naturally, the noise blocking won't be as good as the models that cost twice as much, but for this price, it's seriously impressive, and really helps to boost your music over the sound of engines, office chat and so on. The sound quality is extremely good for the price too, and you get up to 35 hours of battery from a single charge, which is superb.

Two of these models have been key part of our guides to the best noise-cancelling headphones and best noise-cancelling earbuds, respectively, and used to cost double what they're going for here.

These three are all excellent, but in particular I want to personally recommend the Sony WH-1000XM3 over-ear headphones. We gave them five stars in our Sony WH-1000XM3 review, and I've owned them for a few years, and despite also owning the fantastic and much more expensive Apple AirPods Max, I still use the Sonys regularly – and they're my go-to option for flights or long train journeys, because they're so light and comfortable, and the noise-cancelling is still right at the same level as the best new options, really.

Our Sony WF-1000XM3 review also gave five stars to those earbuds. They've aged a little less gracefully than the over-ear headphones, because they're rather chunky by today's wireless earbuds standard… but in terms of sound quality and noise cancellation, they're still excellent. For a price this low, I think you'll probably be able to live with the fact that they're not as sleek as something that costs twice as much…