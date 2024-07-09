These 3 Amazon Fire TVs all have big discounts ahead of Prime Day

One of the things that's almost guaranteed during the Amazon Prime Day sale, is that Amazon's own products will get some big discounts. That's true for small devices like the Echo smart speaker as much as for its TVs.

Amazon Fire TVs are made by a range of manufacturers, including Insignia, Toshiba and TCL – all running the Fire TV operating system. More recently though, Amazon has joined the party and added to the mix of manufacturers.

All that means that, if you want to buy a Fire TV, there are lots of options, in a range of prices and sizes. Even though Amazon's Prime Day sale doesn't start for another week, there are already some big discounts on models, making those prices even cheaper.

The Insignia 50-inch F30 4K TV is a Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote, allowing you to control it with your voice. It's a solid 4K option and with 37% off, it's now less than $190. You can also pick up the smaller 42-inch Insignia F20 model – which is 1080P, not 4K – for less than $130.

If you want a more premium Fire TV, the Amazon 75-inch Omni Series TV is a great option. This 4K LED screen has Dolby Vision and features 3x HDMI 2.0 ports and 1x HDMI eARC. This model is currently 33% off, taking the price under $700.

Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV: now $189.99 at Amazon (was $299.99)

Save $110 – This big screen 4K TV is perfect for that spare room or kids playroom at this bargain price.

Insignia 42-inch 1080P Fire TV: now $129.99 at Amazon (was $179.99)

Save $50 – This HD 1080P TV is an affordable Fire TV solution, now even cheaper ahead of Prime Day.