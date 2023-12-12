There's now a Ducati Diavel monster roadbike that matches your £1.6m Bentley

Calling all big spenders. Fresh from the news that you can purchase an electric speedboat to match your upcoming Porsche Macan, comes the revelation that revered Italian motorcycle maker Ducati has produced a bespoke Diavel V4 that takes inspiration from the astonishingly exorbitant Bentley Batur.

The collaboration is a "a striking synthesis of technology, style and performance capable of making enthusiasts dream," Bentley explains. But, if you read between the verbose uttering, you’ll see that Ducati is making just 500 bikes, a nod to the fact Bentley is making just 18 Baturs.

In terms of styling, the Italians have applied a Scarab Green colour, lifted straight from the Bentley Mulliner palette, while satin forged rims echo the design of those found on the £1.65 million Bentley.

(Image credit: Bentley)

The British carmaker then goes on to upsell the details of the collaboration by suggesting the "side air intakes reflect the two-tone front grille" of the Batur, while the "front mudguard, the fairing and the upper view of the tank recall the ribs on the front bonnet". We’ve been ogling the images for several hours and feel the last point might be stretching things a little.

However, if you want an even more bespoke Ducati to sit next to the Batur in your temperature, dust and moisture-controlled garage, you can opt to sit with Bentley designers and specify a Diavel for Bentley Mulliner version, which includes options for different seat colours, brake caliper variations, and painted carbon fibre body parts. Go mad, you're the boss.

Only 50 of these super special bikes will be made available, but Bentley will sell you a helmet and jacket that perfectly matches the bike, so everyone knows you have a few quid sloshing around the ol’ bank account.

(Image credit: Bentley)

You probably don't need reminding of the performance on offer here, but Ducati's overtly aggressive Diavel boasts a 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine that produces 168hp and more torque than most riders know what to do with.

Bentley's Batur, on the other hand, is arguably one of the last outings of the firm's monstrous W12 engine – itself offering up 730 perfectly preened horses. A match made in heaven.