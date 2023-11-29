Porsche unveils the ultimate Macan accessory – the Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air electric speedboat

Forget a branded teddy bear or an awkwardly emblazoned pair of Porsche slippers, what your loved one really wants to see sticking out the top of a stocking this Christmas is an electric speedboat. More specifically, the collaboration between the iconic German carmaker and revered Austrian luxury watercraft builder Frauscher Shipyard.

Dubbed the Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air, this elegant 8.67-metre day cruiser has space for up to nine people and is powered by components from Porsche's Premium Platform Electric (PEP), upon which most of the upcoming Macan EV will be based.

This includes high-voltage 100kWh lithium-ion battery packs, the latest generation permanently excited synchronous electric motor (PSM) and the same 800V architecture that allows modern electric Porsches to be fully charged in a matter of minutes.

Maximum power is pegged at 400kW, which is capable of propelling the stylish cruiser to a max speed of 46 knots, which is the equivalent of around 85km/h or 52mph on land.

(Image credit: Porsche)

As with the Macan, Frauscher and Porsche have introduced various "driving modes" in an attempt to rein in some of that power. Here, there will be Docking, Range, Sport and Sport Plus settings for worry-free times on the water and the ability to go nuts with a water-skier on the back, or eke the most out of those battery cells.

Because, like its electric car brethren, range is still an issue. This beauty can only manage 45km or around 28 miles before it needs to head back to dry land for charging. But, thanks to 800 volt technology, the 850 Fantom Air can go from a 10 per cent state of charge (SoC) to 80 per cent in well under 30 minutes with the right DC fast-charging station.

According to Stefan Frauscher of Frauscher Shipyard, range won't be a worry for many potential customers, as the eFantom makes for an excellent day cruiser for a relaxed swimming trip, or the perfect tender to an absolutely massive, fossil fuel-guzzling super yacht.

(Image credit: Porsche)

Far from just a branding exercise, Porsche says its design team based at Studio F. A. Porsche in Zell am See, Austria, was responsible for designing the helmstand. This includes an original Porsche sports steering wheel and analogue gauges that are arranged like those from a classic 911.

Even the seats have been given the Porsche treatment, with additional lateral support to assist when the 850 Fantom Air is set to its most potent on-water modes.

Infotainment is taken care of by a 12-inch multi-information display, as well as high-end audio system from JBL with bluetooth and WiFi connectivity. LED lighting enhances the mood in the dark, while standard bow thrusters make it easier when mooring or casting off.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Porsche) (Image credit: Porsche) (Image credit: Porsche) (Image credit: Porsche) (Image credit: Porsche)



"With the all-electric Macan we want to provide the sportiest model in its segment. This is our stated development goal. And we have carried this ambition over to the boat via every detail. The eFantom offers characteristic Porsche E-Performance with outstanding driving characteristics," explained Jörg Kerner, the vice president of product line Macan.

There is currently no word on price, but seeing as the dynamic duo only plans to make 25 Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Airs, with each one able to be personalised to the customer’s tastes, we’re pretty sure it’s not going to be cheap.