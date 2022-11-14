Electric Porsche Macan: here’s your first look at the upcoming SUV

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Porsche has given the first peak of its upcoming electric Macan SUV. Arriving in 2024, the next-generation Macan will be Porsche’s second all-electric car, coming after the Taycan coupe that arrived in 2019.

To rival the Jaguar I-Pace, the electric Macan will be driven by a pair of electric motors, with one on each axel for all-wheel-drive, while power will come from a large, 100 kWh battery pack in the floor. This is slightly larger than that fitted to the Taycan, and while Porsche hasn’t said what range the Macan will have, a Taycan with a 93 kWh pack manages 314 miles.

Built on the company’s PPE (Premium Platform Electric) chassis, the Macan will use a similar 800-volt architecture as the Taycan, but with even faster charging speeds, above 270 kW. Porsche has said that, initially, the Macan will produce 450 kW of power and 1,000 Nm of torque, or 603 horsepower and 738 lb ft. Lesser versions are likely to join the Macan lineup at a later date.

(Image credit: Alistair Charlton)

Porsche says how the Macan’s battery uses “bank charging” when connected to a less powerful charger. This flicks a high voltage switch that effectively turns the 800-volt pack into two 400-volt batteries which are then filled in parallel for a speedier charge time.

As for how the electric Macan drives, Porsche says it will benefit from the rear motor being set far back in the chassis, creating a 48/52 front-to-rear weight distribution. There is a double wishbone suspension setup at the front and multi-link at the rear, with an electronic limited-slip differential on the rear of higher-end Macan variants.

New for the electric Macan is rear-wheel steering that turns up to five degrees to aid with high-speed stability. The wheels then turn in the opposite direction to the front at low speed to improve manoeuvrability.

(Image credit: Alistair Charlton)

Dominik Hartmann, manager of chassis development for the Macan, said: “We are Porsche and our customers have high expectations for driving dynamics. We have set ourselves high goals in this respect…Porsche models based on this will continue to have their strong, independent character.”

Speaking in front of a Macan EV prototype, pictured above, Hartmann added: “We can assure the successor to the Macan will offer the typical Porsche combination of everyday comfort and sports car performance in every respect.”