The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor just won CES 2022 for me

The world's best gaming monitor looks like it has just dropped for CES 2022: Samsung has announced another really, really exciting curved gaming monitor, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8.

And, being candid, it's probably gone and won CES 2022 for me already, as it just looks stunning.

The Odyssey Neo G8 is a 16:9 gaming monitor with an intense 1000R curve, just like its sibling the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, but this time it's in a smaller, 32-inch panel. That's great: as we said in our Samsung Odyssey G9 review, Samsung's seriously curved monitors deliver an exceptionally immersive gaming experience, but the G9 is absolutely massive.

We think the Samsung Odyssey G9 is the best ultra-wide gaming monitor on the market, but it's huge and expensive, factors that will mean only a very small percentage of gamers will be able to enjoy it. So a smaller, more affordable version is going to rocket to the top of our best ultra-wide monitors list. We're excited.

A smaller display doesn't mean a smaller specification

The Odyssey Neo G8 specifications are really tasty. There's the same Quantum Mini LED with 2,000 nits of brightness and Samsung's Quantum HDR 2000; Samsung says that the screen has the highest possible contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 for an incredibly detailed picture and ultra-black blacks.

Not only that, but the Odyssey Neo G8 delivers 4K resolution, 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. Samsung says this is a world first.

The Odyssey Neo G8 supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync, and it should have a DisplayPort 1.4 port and twin HDMI 2.1. We don't know the price just yet but while it clearly won't be cheap it shouldn't be as expensive as the Odyssey G9 either. If you're serious about gaming and you've got plenty of cash to spare, this could well be the very best gaming monitor of 2022.

Now if you'll excuse me I'm going to go and plan which kidney I'm going to sell...