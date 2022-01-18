The PS5 SSD that Sony officially recommends just hit its lowest-ever price

T3's best PS5 SSD guide is a fantastic resource for any PlayStation 5 owner who is looking to upgrade their console's storage, listing the drives we recommend as well as details for how to install them.

And, right here, the drive that we state in that guide is "the best PS5 SSD with heatsink included", has just plunged by 42% down to its lowest ever price point. Seriously, it's the best PS5 SSD deal we've seen to date.

The drive in question is the premium WD_Black SN850 1TB with heatsink, which offers incredibly rapid read/write speeds up to 7000/5300MB/s and is the perfect partner for a PS5 console, offering buckets of extra space for games and a plug-and-play cooling solution already installed.

So, that's the PS5 SSD that not only we recommend but also that lead system architect of the entire PlayStation 5 project also recommends, with a 42% price cut applied. Yes, it really is an amazing deal not to be missed.

WD_Black SN850 1TB PS5 SSD with heatsink: was £257.99, now £149.99 at Amazon

This is the PS5 SSD that PlayStation 5's lead system architect, Mark Cerny, recommended for the console, making it a no-brainer recommendation to any gamer. The deal slices a going on half-price 42% off the drive, which comes with a heatsink pre-applied, too, meaning you just have to slot it in your system.

Want to know how easy it is to upgrade your PS5 console with extra storage? Then be sure to check out T3's PS5 SSD installation guide, which comes with a detailed step-by-step video explainer.

