The PS5 SSD that Sony officially recommends just hit its lowest-ever price

If you've been looking to upgrade your storage with a PS5 SSD then this is a great way to do it for cheap

PS5 SSD Western Digital WD Black SN850
(Image credit: Sony | Western Digital)
Robert Jones

T3's best PS5 SSD guide is a fantastic resource for any PlayStation 5 owner who is looking to upgrade their console's storage, listing the drives we recommend as well as details for how to install them.

And, right here, the drive that we state in that guide is "the best PS5 SSD with heatsink included", has just plunged by 42% down to its lowest ever price point. Seriously, it's the best PS5 SSD deal we've seen to date.

View the PS5 SSD deal right now at Amazon

The drive in question is the premium WD_Black SN850 1TB with heatsink, which offers incredibly rapid read/write speeds up to 7000/5300MB/s and is the perfect partner for a PS5 console, offering buckets of extra space for games and a plug-and-play cooling solution already installed.

So, that's the PS5 SSD that not only we recommend but also that lead system architect of the entire PlayStation 5 project also recommends, with a 42% price cut applied. Yes, it really is an amazing deal not to be missed.

WD_Black SN850 1TB PS5 SSD with heatsink: was £257.99, now £149.99 at Amazon

WD_Black SN850 1TB PS5 SSD with heatsink: was £257.99, now £149.99 at Amazon
This is the PS5 SSD that PlayStation 5's lead system architect, Mark Cerny, recommended for the console, making it a no-brainer recommendation to any gamer. The deal slices a going on half-price 42% off the drive, which comes with a heatsink pre-applied, too, meaning you just have to slot it in your system.

View Deal

Want to know how easy it is to upgrade your PS5 console with extra storage? Then be sure to check out T3's PS5 SSD installation guide, which comes with a detailed step-by-step video explainer.

For even more great PS5 SSD prices be sure to consult the below deals chart:

Robert Jones
Robert Jones

Deputy Editor for T3.com, Rob has been writing about computing, gaming, mobile, home entertainment technology and more for over 15 years. You can find Rob's work in magazines, bookazines and online, as well as on podcasts and videos, too. Outside of his work Rob is passionate about motorbikes, skiing/snowboarding and team sports, with football and cricket two favourites. Feel free to contact him with any related products, events, and announcements.

