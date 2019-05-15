The PC Gaming Show 2019 returns to E3 on Monday June 10

Our colleagues at PC Gamer have just announced the details of this year's PC Gaming Show, the annual E3 showcase of exciting, unrevealed PC games and hardware.

Hosted once again by Sean "Day" Plott and esports presenter Frankie Ward, this year's event will once again showcase a lineup of trailers, developer interviews, and never-before-seen PC games.

Also taking to the stage will be Annapurna Interactive, Chucklefish, Digital Extremes, Digital Uppercut, E-WIN, Fatshark, Fellow Traveller, Frontier Developments, Funcom, Modus Games, Paradox Interactive, Perfect World Entertainment, Raw Fury, Rebellion, Re-Logic and Tripwire Interactive, among others yet to be revealed.

"This year's livestream will present more announcements and new trailers than any previous PC Gaming Show," says PC Gamer Global Editor-in-Chief Evan Lahti. "From brilliant indies to studios that have shaped PC gaming for decades, we're excited to showcase what's next for the world's most vibrant gaming platform."

You can watch live from Los Angeles on June 10 at 10 AM PDT on twitch.tv/pcgamer, or reserve tickets and attend in-person at pcgamingshow.com.