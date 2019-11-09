The Out allows you to hire Land Rover in minutes

If you're under 30-years-old and live in a large city, such as London, chances are you don't own a car, but there are occasions when you might need a car. Whether that's for driving to a festival with a group of friends, to drive home for the weekend, or for an adventure out in nature.

This has led to a number of car rental services which allow users to hire a car from an app, the most recent of which is The Out from Jaguar Land Rover.

What is The Out?

The Out is a luxury car rental service that can deliver a Land Rover or Jaguar SUV to your doorstep within three hours of booking.

The entire booking process is handled through an app which is currently only available on iOS.

You can choose between a Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar, Land Rover Discovery Sport or Jaguar I-PACE.

It's ideal if you need something a little larger than the traditional Volkswagen Polo or Ford Fiesta (found on most other rental apps). For example, I borrowed a Land Rover Discovery Sport to travel to a family birthday party in Norfolk – there was plenty of space for outdoor gear, my dog, luggage, and Birthday presents.

(Image credit: The Out / Land Rover)

How does The Out work?

After downloading the app you can select which car you'd like to book. The app will give you an example price, and key specs, such as the fuel type, and the number of seats.

You can then enter the dates for your rental, as well as the location and time of the drop off and collection. Once this is complete, all you need to do is upload a photo of your driver's licence and select optional extras, such as a bike rack, baby seat, or a dog boot liner. All of these are free of charge.

Once you've selected your extras, it's time to pay. The whole booking process can take a matter of minutes – it's very simple.

The car can then be delivered to your desired address in as little as three hours.

(Image credit: The Out / Land Rover)

How much does The Out cost?

Obviously, the price of a rental varies on how long you're going to borrow the car for, and which vehicle you choose. Here are example prices for each model:

A weekend rental for Discovery Sport HSE: £305

A weekend rental for Range Rover Velar: £445

A weekend rental for Range Rover Sport: £475

A weekend rental for Jaguar I-PACE: £475

There are no hidden costs, and options such as child seats, additional drivers, dog boot covers, bike racks, and more are free of charge.

We think these prices are very reasonable – especially if the rental cost is split between a group of friends.

One thing to note is that an insurance deposit of £1,250 is held at the time of booking – this is released when the vehicle is returned (in one piece).

(Image credit: The Out / Land Rover)

Where can you book The Out?

Currently, The Out only operates in London. It will deliver and collect a car to addresses in travel zones 1 to 5 (that could be your home address, a friend's home, your office, or somewhere more public – like a train station) as well as Gatwick and Heathrow Airport.

The cars can be delivered between 7am and 9pm, every day of the week.

Obviously, once you have the keys, you can take the car wherever you wish (including free travel to Europe). Mileage is unlimited.

