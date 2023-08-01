The Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer is the biggest air fryer I’ve ever seen!

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Go big or go home, right?! Well, Ninja has taken this saying to the extreme with its new Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer. With 7 cooking functions and a massive 10.4-litre capacity, this super-sized air fryer from Ninja is perfect for large families… and it’s the game-changing upgrade that I’ve been waiting for.

Ninja is well known for its extensive collection of kitchen tech and appliances, with many of its products holding top spots in our guides for the best air fryer and the best multicooker . 2023 has been a huge year for Ninja with its new releases, like the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker and the Ninja Speedi , and the latest arrival, the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer is now joining the party.

Its full name – the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer XL Air Fryer AF500UK – leaves nothing to the imagination. From just a quick glance, you can see that it’s absolutely massive! Designed to offer ultimate versatility, the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer can make meals for 8+ people at a time, all while using up to 45% less energy than a traditional oven. So, if you’re planning a dinner party and want to make a huge batch of food in one go, the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer is the ideal solution.

Powered by Ninja’s signature technology, the most impressive part of the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer is its size. Not only is it Ninja’s largest capacity air fryer to date, but it’s also one of the biggest air fryers on the market today. Weighing in at 9.3kg, the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer has a huge 10.4-litre capacity (which can fit up to a 2kg chicken or leg of lamb!), and the entire device can be transformed from a two-drawer air fryer into one extra-large drawer with its removable divider.

(Image credit: Ninja)

With Ninja Dual Zone technology, the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer has two independent cooking zones that can cook multiple foods in different ways, but have the cooking process finish at the same time. For example, you can cook your main meal and side dishes using the same appliance. By removing the divider, the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer turns into one main cooking zone for foods like traybakes and roast dinners.

Like all Ninja appliances, the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer has multiple cooking functions to play with, including air fry, roast, bake, max crisp, prove, reheat and dehydrate. The Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer also comes with a removable 10.4-litre drawer, divider and two crisp plates, all of which are non-stick and dishwasher safe.

As someone still relatively new to the world of air fryers, I’m seriously impressed by the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer. For big families, meal preppers and lazy cooks, it’s definitely a good air fryer to have in the house, as long as you have enough countertop space!