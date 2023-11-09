The new John Lewis Christmas ad for 2023 is creepy and strange yet my favourite by far

I want a Snapper Christmas tree now!

John Lewis Christmas ad 2023
(Image credit: John Lewis)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

UK retailer John Lewis has finally unveiled its Christmas advert for 2023 and, well, it won't be to everyone's taste. It is to mine, though – so much so that I can safely say it's my favourite yet.

For those not in the UK, the John Lewis Christmas ad is one of the highlights of the holiday season each year. They are more like short films than commercials and are often wonderfully directed.

They have all been memorable, especially Buster the trampolining Boxer in 2016, but this year's may end up being the most talked about yet. Not least because it's creepy as heck.

Remember Little Shop of Horrors (either the stage musical or movie counts)? Well, John Lewis and its advertising agency clearly does as Snapper: The Perfect Tree stars a rapidly growing venus flytrap that is clearly inspired by Audrey II – the carnivorous alien plant.

Although I'm certainly not complaining, because it makes for a Christmas advert quite unlike any other.

I won't spoil it, but there are some great visual gags through the two-minute runtime, and an excellent ending. Bravo John Lewis, you're back!

I also want a Snapper Christmas tree myself.

Knowing John Lewis and its clever merchandising system, that's very possible – either with real venus flytraps available or, more likely, cuddly ones. I'll have to take a look.

In the meantime, I think the Christmas ad competition – which is an unwritten tradition undertaken by UK stores each year – has been won. There are some excellent other entries too, of course, not least the Aldi commercial that sends Kevin the carrot to the Christmas factory – Charlie and Willy Wonka style. It too has some jokes that adults especially will find funny.

All are worth streaming on YouTube if you don't get to see them broadcast on TV.

But first, take a look at Snapper: The Perfect Tree above. It sets a very high bar this year for sure.

CATEGORIES
Streaming
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸