3 Christmas TV ads that could beat John Lewis in 2023

Christmas is a magical time for many and it seems like it starts earlier each year. Certainly, the major UK retailers have decided that, in 2023, our TV screens should be filled with festive offerings for a good eight or so weeks before the day itself.

We've already been treated to a fair few Christmas commercials across our different ad-supported channels, plus social platforms and YouTube. Some have been okay, some genuinely joyful. One is so far conspicuous by its absence.

So, while we await the highly-anticipated annual event that is the John Lewis Christmas ad, here are three others that we think deserve to be mentioned in the same breath.

Kevin and the Christmas Factory – Aldi UK Christmas Advert 2023

This is actually our favourite so far. Aldi has told the adventures of Kevin the carrot for a number of years but, maybe to capitalise on the imminent release of Wonka, it has put its root vegetable mascot into a pastiche of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

There are plenty of gags for kids and adults to enjoy in its minute-and-a-half runtime – with a couple of great innuendos thrown in. The animation is superb too.

We're not sure how many sprouts it'll provoke us to buy in Aldi stores, but the ad is one of those you can watch multiple times without getting bored.

Love Thismas – Marks and Spencer Christmas Advert 2023

Marks and Spencer has two Christmas adverts running – this one with Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham, singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, plus Zawe Ashton and Tan France, and another that features Ryan Reynolds as a mitten.

Sadly, we think the Reynolds is underused in the other one – for one of the funniest men on the planet, he seems underused – but the main commercial is much better (even though the social media version was deemed controversial and pulled for reasons we won't go into here).

It suggests Christmas traditions should be dispensed of, which is a little strange considering M&S socks have been the mainstay of tradition for many a year. Still, we love the direction and star power.

A Magical Christmas – Lidl Christmas Advert 2023

Lidl's advert for 2023 could very well have come from John Lewis itself.

It features a racoon on a journey to highlight the use of toybanks for underprivileged kids this Christmas. It's a sentiment we heartily get behind and although we're not quite sure how often you see a racoon in the UK, it's a great message.

John Lewis, it's over to you...