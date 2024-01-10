The Mandalorian TV show axed from Disney+, but for a very good reason

There could be sad news for the fans of, arguably, the best TV show on Disney+ – it seems that we won't be getting The Mandalorian Season 4. It is now extremely unlikely that Disney and Lucasfilm will continue with the series.

However, that's because they've announced that Mando and Grogu (Baby Yoda) will be shifting to the big screen instead. Series writer and showrunner, Jon Favreau, will be directing an all-new Star Wars movie, The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Production will start later this year, so we could see it in theatres next summer. It'll likely then end up on the Disney+ streaming service several months later.

Joining Favreau as producers are the custodian of all things Star Wars and head of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, as well as long-time The Mandalorian collaborator, Dave Filoni.

Filoni is also currently developing Ahsoka Season 2, which has been confirmed, too.

"Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen," said Kennedy.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," added Favreau.

"The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

There's no word yet on plot details or casting at this early stage. However, we'd be very surprised if Pedro Pascal doesn't return as the eponymous lead. There will surely also be a cameo at the very least for Katee Sackhoff, who is superb as Bo-Katan Kryze in the series.

How to watch The Mandalorian

You can watch all three seasons of The Mandalorian on Disney+ to prepare for the movie.

We also advise that you catch The Book of Boba Fett, as Mando appears in that series too. And check out Ashoka Season 1, which is a spin-off of The Mandalorian, as well as a continuation of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

