The best wireless earbuds are on sale right now at their best ever price

No ifs, buts or coconuts we rate the Sony WF-1000XM4 as the best wireless earbuds out there. Great news, they're now at their lowest-ever price on Amazon.

That's right, the Sony WF-1000XM4 are £149 on Amazon. If you want an AirPods rival or even (whisper it) an upgrade, these are the best wireless earbuds to plump for. Boasting strong ANC and incredible sound, these buds are a very well-rounded package.

Sony WF-1000XM4: was £250 now £149 at Amazon

The best wireless earbuds on the market, your favourite songs never sounded so good at this price. Strong ANC and crystal clear call clarity complete a thoroughly impressive package.



In our Sony WF-1000XM4 we were blown away by how it seemingly offered an improvement on every aspect of its predecessor the Sony WF-1000XM3. They might still be little a bit bulky for some but they are much lighter than their predecessors with build quality that's second to none.



Call quality is incredibly clear on the WF-1000XM4 with combined feed-forward and feed-back mics that capture your voice directionally and which can even automatically mute in high winds.

Whatever you're looking for in your wireless earbuds, you likely can't do better than the Sony WF-1000XM4. If you aren't a fan of the colour, you can also pick up the black versions but at a slightly increased price (£176).