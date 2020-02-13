The best Valentine's Day next day flower delivery deals for February 13

Each year T3 rates the very best Valentine's Day next day flower delivery companies in business, ordering bouquets of flowers from each of them and then reporting on the quality delivered to us.

This year, we ordered 8 bouquets from M&S Flowers, Waitrose Flowers, Interflora, Serenata, Moonpig, Bloom & Wild, Flying Flowers and Prestige Flowers. And, the results, it is fair to say, were very impressive indeed.

Of those eight companies four stand out, though, in terms of the Valentine's Day next day flower delivery deals they are running. Serenata, Flying Flowers, Moonpig and M&S Flowers are all currently running some attractive money saving, value-adding deals for Valentine's Day, and right here we run through the best on offer.

These next day flower delivery deals are perfect for anyone who wants to send a premium bouquet of flowers, as well as maybe some extras like chocolates, to their valentine but still need to place an order, as next-day delivery is guaranteed.

M&S Flowers | £5 off select bouquets | Available now

The winner of our best Valentine's Day flowers roundup, M&S Flowers, currently has £5 cut off some of its most beautiful bouquets. When reviewing its Purple Haze bouquet we said that it was "was one of the most striking we received, and we were impressed with the range of flowers on offer in general". Order by 4pm on February 13 for delivery on Valentine's Day.View Deal

Serenata Flowers | up to 25% off bouquets | Available now

Serenata Flowers scored very highly in our best Valentine's Day flowers roundup, with large bouquets of flowers delivered fast and free, and then lasting well over a week in top condition. When reviewing the Velvet Parfait bouquet we stated that "after a week the bouquet as a whole was still looking impressively perky". Order by 10pm on February 13 for delivery on Valentine's Day.View Deal

Moonpig | up to £15 off bouquets | Available now

Moonpig is great as it delivers both flowers and cards, as well as food, drink and other gifts, too. Right now, for Valentine's Day, it has up to £15 cut off its bouquets. In our best Valentine's Day flowers guide, we said that we "received a fresh, full and perky bouquet, with plenty of buds still to open", and scored The Mayfair bouquet 9 out of 10 for freshness, presentation and value for money. Order by 9pm on February 13 for delivery on Valentine's Day.View Deal

Flying Flowers | save £5 + free chocolates | Available now

Flying Flowers currently have £5 cut off select Valentine's Bouquets, and by using the deal code FREECHOCS at checkout, you also get free chocolates included in any order, too. Some bouquets also comes with a vase included as well. When we reviewed Flying Flowers' Berry Blush bouquet we concluded that it was a "cheap and cheerful bunch of flowers", with freshness rated at 8 out of 10 and delivery as 9 out of 10. Order before 6pm on February 13 for delivery on Valentine's Day.View Deal

