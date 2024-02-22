The best Star Wars games are coming to PS5 next month – and better than ever

QUICK SUMMARY Two classic games from two decades ago are being re-released for PS4 and PS5. The Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection is all kinds of nostalgia.

Sound the alarm, this is a Death-Star-sized surprise in the best possible way. The best Star Wars games of all time are coming to PS5 (and PS4) next month and I might never get anything done ever again.

In honour of the 20th anniversary of the Star Wars Battlefront franchise, the iconic first two games in the series are coming to Sony’s current consoles in the Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection. The word ‘classic’ gets bandied about a lot these days, but these two titles can’t be described in any other way. You'll be able to see for yourself on March 14th.

You may be aware of the modern Battlefront games from EA that while controversial did have some merits but these two retro titles are unadulterated joy. What makes them so great? Well, they offer multiple levels of immersion for Star Wars fans. As a regular trooper in a large-scale battle (up to 64 players), you learn what it’s like to be a rank-and-file clone/rebel/droid/stormtrooper but perform well enough and you can become one of the series’ classic characters, sometimes a Jedi and sometimes a bounty hunter like Boba Fett. This flips the script and gives you a serious power trip as you start dispatching enemies like swatting flies.

The remake will also include the stellar Galactic Conquest single-player mode that plays out like a grand strategy game and online multiplayer with cross-play between PS4 and PS5, plus in a stunningly retro move - offline split-screen! It sounds like a very good way to make an evening instantly disappear.

That’s before I mention the new content coming to the game. There are in fact a couple of new heroes to choose from. The Clone General Kit Fisto will be fighting for the light side while the empire has added Asajj Ventress to their ranks. Battlefront II will also feature four bonus maps with Bespin: Cloud City, Rhen Var: Harbor, Rhen Var: Citadel, and Yavin 4: Arena.

I'll see you a long time ago in a galaxy far far away very soon.