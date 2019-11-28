A lot of people will be looking for cheap Sonos Beam Black Friday deals, and little wonder. This Alexa- and Google Assisting-supported soundbar is a fantastic all-rounder that has won praise from customers and review sites – and a T3 Award two years running, no less. If you’re a fan of the Sonos speaker range, it also fully supports the Sonos Multi-room and Sonos 5.1 Dolby home cinema surround sound.
With all of this on offer, you should definitely take a look at the best Sonos Beam Black Friday deals below as well as our full rundown of the best Sonos deals across the entire range.
Neat, stylish, and affordable, the Sonos Beam has got the right balance of looks and sound quality — to the point where it’s won T3’s Best Soundbar Award back to back. It’s available in black or white, and comes with a number of connectivity options to suit your setup.
Not only will it give you a cinema-esque film watching experience, you can also ask it to tell you about the weather or the latest traffic conditions, thanks to built-in Alexa and Google Assistant.
Even better, you can control the settings using your voice, the controller, or the Sonos app, so even if the remote slips down the back of the sofa, you don’t need to worry about disrupting your film.
The Sonos Beam is particularly good for those who find it hard to distinguish voice over soundtrack when they’re watching a film. Thanks to a speech enhancement setting, you’ll easily be able to hear your favourite lines.
The best Sonos Beam Black Friday deals
The Sonos Beam is a fantastic all-rounder, and is particularly useful for those who find it hard to hear their favourite lines.
