The Best Buy Labor Day sale offers huge deals on Dell XPS and Inspiron laptops

With Labor Day sales (opens in new tab) officially kicking off this week and next week, Best Buy is finally joining in on the action with some sweet offers on laptops. Primarily focused around Dell machines, these Labor Day laptop deals are well worth a look for students looking to find a laptop cheap.

Featuring a mix of lower-end budget-friendly machines as well as some of their high-end laptops, the Dell deals at Best Buy's Labor Day sale offer a great range of value and performance. Some laptops are going on sale for upwards of $600 off, including seriously powerful gaming machines like the Dell XSP RTX 3050 Ti laptop – on sale for $1,799.99. (opens in new tab)

Shop all Labor Day laptop deals at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The deals are available throughout the end of August and of course, through the beginning of September and Labor Day weekend, too. There are plenty of other laptop deals outside of the mentioned Dell options below, but to be frank the Labor Day deals surrounding Dell's Inspiron and XPS laptops are some of the best you'll find.

Dell Labor Day Laptop Deals at Best Buy

There's also a decent selection of deals on laptops aside from Dell, including a great offering of Intel-based machines on sale for up to $300 off (opens in new tab).

One of Lenovo's top machines, the Lenovo Yoga 7i (opens in new tab), included in the sale offers one of it's best prices in months. Taking a massive $300 off, Best Buy is offering the Lenovo Yoga 7i for just $899.99 right now (opens in new tab). In terms of value per dollar, that's an unbeatable offer on a premium machine. Whether you're using it for school or business, the Yoga 7i is hands down one of the best laptops (opens in new tab) available.

If you're not after Dell, however, there's a decent offering of Samsung Galaxy Books on sale, too. One of their top machines, the Galaxy Book Pro, is on sale for $1,099.99 (opens in new tab). A solid $300 discount on a powerful little notebook that's best suited for applications revolving around work and academics.

The previous options are definitely on the higher end of the price spectrum, but both offer solid yet powerful machines at a decent discount. Aside from that, there's plenty of other laptop deals happening right now that you can check out below.

